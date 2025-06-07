2025 Tony Awards Guide - How to Watch, Who is Nominated & More

Find out how/when/where to watch the 2025 Tony Awards!
Tony Awards weekend has begun! The best of Broadway will take the stage on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall for the 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo. Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!
All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Radio City Music Hall.
At 6:40pm ET/3:40pm PT, The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 78th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 78th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Cynthia Erivo.
New Yorkers can watch the red carpet arrivals live on NY1 at 5pm. Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram starting at 3:30pm ET for interviews with the satrs as they arrive.
The Tony Awards: Act One will be accessible via smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel – free and easy.
Immediately following the pre-show on Pluto TV, The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air from 8-11pm live ET/ 5-8pm live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. The awards show will not be available on Pluto TV. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will NOT have the option to stream the show live but will have access to view the special on-demand the day after the special airs, in the U.S. only.
Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial, inviting new audiences to try the service along with tuning in for this year’s Tony Awards. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan currently costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $7.99/month or $59.99/year. You can subscribe now OR sign up for a free trial.
Not in the US? Learn about how to watch internationally.
Viewers can expect a performance from the original cast of Hamilton, plus nominated shows: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices. Just In Time and Real Women Have Curves, which were not nominated for Best Musical (though they received nominations in other categories) will also be performing.
Presenters will include: Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson. Additionally, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.
The most Tony-nominated shows of the season are Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, and Buena Vista Social Club, each with ten nominations. In the hottest races of Best Musical and Best Play, Maybe Happy Ending has consistently won at the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, while Oh, Mary!, Purpose, and John Proctor is the Villian have won for Best Play at those respective ceremonies. Purpose additionally won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Check out a full breakdown of the 2025 Tony nominations and how they usually shake out.
Did you know that the 2025 Tony nominees have already won 77 Tony Awards amongst them? The most belong to lighting designer Natasha Katz and Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, who have each won eight times. Audra McDonald has already won six Tony Awards- the most awarded to any single actor. Could six become seven on Sunday?
You can meet all of the 2025 Tony nominees, find out how this year's revivals have performed previously, watch the Tony-nominated choreography of the year and study up on the Tony-nominated debuts of the year. Plus, learn about how the winners are picked.
Some people are already winners! Harvey Fierstein received the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Celia Keenan-Bolger received the 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts have received 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. Special Tony Awards have gone to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Paguia (Music Director, Conductor/Piano); David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass); Javier Días, Román Diaz, Mauricio Herrera (Percussion); Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet); Eddie Venegas (Trombone); Hery Paz (Woodwinds); Leonardo Reyna (Piano); and the Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce).
Throwing a Tonys party? We've got you covered. Downlaod a printable ballot, jam to our Tonys Party playlist, sip like the stars, and make Tonys-inspired cocktails!
BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room.
If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content, plus find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!
Until then, study up on the 2025 Tony Awards nominees and recap the nominated shows below!
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
English, Author: Sanaz Toossi
The Hills of California, Author: Jez Butterworth
John Proctor is the Villain, Author: Kimberly Belflower
Oh, Mary!, Author: Cole Escola
Purpose, Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Eureka Day
Romeo + Juliet
Thornton Wilder's Our Town
Yellow Face
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Tala Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
Kara Young, Purpose
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
Francis Jue, Yellow Face
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Buena Vista Social Club, Marco Ramirez
Dead Outlaw, Itamar Moses
Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette
Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Dead Outlaw, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
Death Becomes Her, Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will AronsonLyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
Derek McLane, Just in Time
Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.
Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
Nick Powell, The Hills of California
Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.
Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.
Joshua Bergasse, SMASH
Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.
Videos