Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Sunday sees the return of Broadway's biggest night! Theater fans in the U.S. can tune into CBS and Paramount+ to see The 78th Tony Awards live, which will broadcast from coast to coast 8-11pm ET/5– 8pm PT on June 8th.

But what if you are watching another part of the world? We have put together an international viewing guide to discover how to tune in from some of the globe's biggest markets. Find out below how to watch, and check out our full guide to the 2025 Tony Awards here.

How to Watch the 78th Tony Awards Around the World

Australia

In Australia, the ceremony will be available to watch on Network Ten.

China

The television channel CCTV4 will offer the program to viewers in China.

U.K. and Europe

Unfortunately, there is no official way to watch in the U.K. or European countries, as the CBS broadcast is limited to the U.S. However, select clips and performances are likely to drop on YouTube following the ceremony for viewing pleasure around the world. The awards begin at 8:00 pm ET, meaning they will take place at 1:00 a.m. on Monday, June 9.

Japan

In Japan, the Tony Awards have partnered with the premium broadcast network WOWOW to air the awards show, beginning with the pre-show on June 9 at 7:40 AM JST. The broadcast will include an exclusive studio segment with hosts Yoshio Inoue and Emma Miyazawa, as well as special supporter Taiga Kyomoto. The studio segments take the place of commercial interruptions.

Latin America

AMC's Film&Arts will broadcast the 78th Tony Awards live and exclusively for Latin American countries. The broadcast will begin Sunday, June 8 at 6 p.m. (Mexico), 7 p.m. (Colombia), 9 p.m. (Argentina), and 8 p.m. (Chile)

New Zealand

In New Zealand, the broadcast will be available on the country's Sky Network.

United States

The ceremony will be broadcast live to both coasts, 8-11pm LIVE ET/5– 8pm LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Ahead of the ceremony, Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV in the U.S. beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40-8:00 PM, ET/3:40-5:00 PM, PT. Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service.