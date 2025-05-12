2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners- The Full List

Other big winners include Boop! The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Drag: The Musical, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more!
The Outer Critics Circle has announced the winners for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. The big winners included Maybe Happy Ending, John Proctor is the Villain, Boop! The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Drag: The Musical, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more. The complete list of winners is below.
The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC). Award presenters at the celebration will include Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Steve Guttenberg (It Takes Two), and Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw).
This year's ceremony also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the organization's founding, when the first-ever awards were presented to T.S. Elliot's The Cocktail Party (Play), Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul, and performers Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba).
Cult of Love
The Hills of California
**John Proctor Is the Villain**
Purpose
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Boop! The Musical
Death Becomes Her
**Maybe Happy Ending**
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
The Big Gay Jamboree
**Drag: The Musical**
We Live in Cairo
The Antiquities
Grangeville
Here There Are Blueberries
**Liberation**
Table 17
Amy Berryman, Walden
**George Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck**
Marin Ireland, Pre-Existing Condition
Lia Romeo, Still
Emil Weinstein, Becoming Eve
**Cats: The Jellicle Ball**
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Once Upon a Mattress
Sunset Boulevard
Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave
Glengarry Glen Ross
Romeo + Juliet
**Vanya**
Yellow Face
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
**Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California**
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
**Francis Jue, Yellow Face**
Mare Winningham, Cult of Love
Kara Young, Purpose
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
**Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical**
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
**Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat**
Michele Pawk, Just in Time
Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her
Michael Urie, Once Upon a Mattress
**Nick Adams, Drag: The Musical**
Marla Mindelle, The Big Gay Jamboree
Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Safety Not Guaranteed
Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical
Taylor Trensch, Safety Not Guaranteed
Ali Louis Bourzgui, We Live in Cairo
Paris Nix, The Big Gay Jamboree
Eddie Korbich, DRAG: The Musical
J. Elaine Marcos, DRAG: The Musical
**André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball**
Henry Stram, Three Houses
Caroline Aaron, Conversations with Mother
F. Murray Abraham, Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave
Jayne Atkinson, Still
**Adam Driver, Hold On to Me Darling**
Anthony Edwards, The Counter
Paul Sparks, Grangeville
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Sean Bell, The Beacon
**Michael Rishawn, Table 17**
Richard Schiff, Becoming Eve
Frank Wood, Hold On to Me Darling
David Greenspan, I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Khawla Ibraheem, A Knock on the Roof
Sam Kissajukian, 300 Paintings
Andrew Scott, Vanya
**Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray**
**Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending**
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat
Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour, We Live in Cairo
Bob Martin, Boop! The Musical
Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her
**Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending**
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat
David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, BOOP! The Musical
Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves
Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her
Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
Doug Besterman, Death Becomes Her
Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Daniel Lazour and Michael Starobin, We Live in Cairo
**Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time**
**Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending**
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: "The Jellicle Ball"
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
Trip Cullman, Cult of Love
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Phylicia Rashad, Purpose
**Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain**
Jenny Arnold, Operation Mincemeat
Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Shannon Lewis, Just in Time
**Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! the Musical**
**Miriam Buether, Jamie Harrison, and Chris Fisher, Stranger Things: The First Shadow**
Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Dane Laffrey, Maybe Happy Ending
Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
**Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical**
Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, Real Women Have Curves
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Qween Jean, Cats: "The Jellicle Ball"
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
Kevin Adams, Swept Away
Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
**Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow**
Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
**Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow**
Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard
Peter Hylenski, Death Becomes Her
Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
John Shivers, Swept Away
59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, Sunset Boulevard
**David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray**
Hana S. Kim, Redwood
Finn Ross, BOOP! The Musical
Special Awards:
Patrick Hoffman, the recently retired curator of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in honor of over three decades of service to the theater community, during which time he ensured the preservation of over 1,200 productions.
