2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners- The Full List

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the winners for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. The big winners included Maybe Happy Ending, John Proctor is the Villain, Boop! The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Drag: The Musical, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more. The complete list of winners is below.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (111 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC). Award presenters at the celebration will include Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Steve Guttenberg (It Takes Two), and Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw).

This year's ceremony also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the organization's founding, when the first-ever awards were presented to T.S. Elliot's The Cocktail Party (Play), Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul, and performers Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba).

2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Winners:

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Cult of Love

The Hills of California

**John Proctor Is the Villain**

Purpose

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Boop! The Musical

Death Becomes Her

**Maybe Happy Ending**

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

The Big Gay Jamboree

**Drag: The Musical**

We Live in Cairo

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

The Antiquities

Grangeville

Here There Are Blueberries

**Liberation**

Table 17

John Gassner Award (new American play preferably by a new playwright)

Amy Berryman, Walden

**George Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck**

Marin Ireland, Pre-Existing Condition

Lia Romeo, Still

Emil Weinstein, Becoming Eve

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

**Cats: The Jellicle Ball**

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Once Upon a Mattress

Sunset Boulevard

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Glengarry Glen Ross

Romeo + Juliet

**Vanya**

Yellow Face

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

**Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California**

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

**Francis Jue, Yellow Face**

Mare Winningham, Cult of Love

Kara Young, Purpose

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

**Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical**

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

**Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat**

Michele Pawk, Just in Time

Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her

Michael Urie, Once Upon a Mattress

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

**Nick Adams, Drag: The Musical**

Marla Mindelle, The Big Gay Jamboree

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Safety Not Guaranteed

Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical

Taylor Trensch, Safety Not Guaranteed

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, We Live in Cairo

Paris Nix, The Big Gay Jamboree

Eddie Korbich, DRAG: The Musical

J. Elaine Marcos, DRAG: The Musical

**André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball**

Henry Stram, Three Houses

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Caroline Aaron, Conversations with Mother

F. Murray Abraham, Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Jayne Atkinson, Still

**Adam Driver, Hold On to Me Darling**

Anthony Edwards, The Counter

Paul Sparks, Grangeville

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Sean Bell, The Beacon

**Michael Rishawn, Table 17**

Richard Schiff, Becoming Eve

Frank Wood, Hold On to Me Darling

Outstanding Solo Performance

David Greenspan, I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Khawla Ibraheem, A Knock on the Roof

Sam Kissajukian, 300 Paintings

Andrew Scott, Vanya

**Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray**

Outstanding Book of a Musical

**Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending**

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat

Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour, We Live in Cairo

Bob Martin, Boop! The Musical

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Score

**Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending**

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat

David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, BOOP! The Musical

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Orchestrations

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Doug Besterman, Death Becomes Her

Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Daniel Lazour and Michael Starobin, We Live in Cairo

**Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time**

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

**Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending**

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: "The Jellicle Ball"

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Trip Cullman, Cult of Love

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Phylicia Rashad, Purpose

**Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain**

Outstanding Choreography

Jenny Arnold, Operation Mincemeat

Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Shannon Lewis, Just in Time

**Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! the Musical**

Outstanding Scenic Design

**Miriam Buether, Jamie Harrison, and Chris Fisher, Stranger Things: The First Shadow**

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Dane Laffrey, Maybe Happy Ending

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Costume Design

**Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical**

Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, Real Women Have Curves

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Qween Jean, Cats: "The Jellicle Ball"

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Lighting Design

Kevin Adams, Swept Away

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

**Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow**

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Sound Design

**Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow**

Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard

Peter Hylenski, Death Becomes Her

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

John Shivers, Swept Away

Outstanding Video/Projections

59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, Sunset Boulevard

**David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray**

Hana S. Kim, Redwood

Finn Ross, BOOP! The Musical

Special Awards:

Patrick Hoffman, the recently retired curator of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in honor of over three decades of service to the theater community, during which time he ensured the preservation of over 1,200 productions.