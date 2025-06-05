Drink Like the Tony Nominees With These 3 Cocktail Recipes

DEWAR's, the world's most awarded Blended Scotch Whisky, and Baccarat, symbol of art de vivre, will come together at the 78th Annual Tony Awards for an ultra-exclusive speakeasy experience. On Sunday, June 8th at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the most influential talent on Broadway will enjoy bespoke cocktails crafted from DEWAR's ultra-premium Double Double range, served in iconic Baccarat crystal glassware.

Inspired by the opulent Art Deco grandeur of Radio City Music Hall, this bespoke speakeasy reimagines the iconic design era through a modern lens. A selection of DEWAR's cocktails will be served in Baccarat glasses, featuring rare expressions from the acclaimed DEWAR's Double Double range—renowned for its innovative four-stage aging process and remarkable smoothness.

The cocktail menu will include signature serves such as the Golden Cue, a bright, fruit-forward elixir served in a Baccarat Mille Nuits Glass, The Revival, an indulgent serve complemented by vanilla and sherry presented in a Baccarat Talleyrand "Encore" Coupe, and Act One Aperitif, a layered cocktail with notes of banana strained into an absinthe-rinsed Baccarat Harmonie Tumbler— each crafted to stimulate the senses and toast a different facet of theatrical brilliance.

Need some Tonys-inspired drinks for your party? Drink like the nominees this year with three recipes that will be featured at the Baccarat x DEWAR's speakeasy. Drink responsibly!

2025 Tony Awards Cocktail Recipes:

Golden Cue

1.5 oz. Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso

.5 oz. Apricot Liqueur

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.75 Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

4 Dashes: Fee Brother Fee Foam

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Dry shake ingredients to foam pour into glass.

Garnish: Edible purple flower

The Revival

2 oz Dewar's 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.75 oz Red Wine Vanilla Syrup

0.75 oz PX Sherry

2 Dashes Bitterman’s Xocolatl Mole Bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and pour into coupe.

Red Wine Vanilla Syrup:

100g red wine (La Garde Primeras Vinas)

80g sugar

Reduce slightly, then add:

8g citric acid

1 barspoon vanilla extract

Garnish: Black cherry with silver leaf

Act One Aperitif

1.5 oz Dewar's 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.5 oz Oloroso Sherry

0.75 oz Tempus Fugit Crème De Banane

1 Barspoon Golden Syrup

1 Spray Absinthe

Method: Spray chilled rocks glass with absinthe. Stir all ingredients over ice and strain into absinthe-rinsed glass.

Garnish: Orange discard