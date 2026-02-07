Complete Guide to the 2026 Broadway Awards Season

Stay up to date on when the 2026 awards nominations and ceremonies will take place.
The 2026 theatre awards season is here and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's full Awards Season Calendar below!
|
79TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Named for Antoinette Perry, The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards originated in 1947 when the Wing established an awards program to celebrate excellence in the theatre.
Nominations: Tuesday, May 5
Ceremony: Sunday, June 7 (8-11pm ET/5–8pm PT), host TBA. The broadcast will air on CBS and streaming on Paramount+
Special Awards: TBA
|
70TH ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS
The Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.
Nominations: Wednesday, April 29
Ceremony: Sunday, May 17 at the Town Hall, host TBA
Special Awards: TBA
|
92ND ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community - the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.
Nominations: Monday, April 20 (11am) at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
Special Awards: Caissie Levy (Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater), David Cromer (Founders Award for Excellence in Directing), Kamilah Forbes (Contribution to the Theater Award), Scott Ellis (Gratitude Award).
|
76TH ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS
|
41ST ANNUAL LORTEL AWARDS
The Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were created in 1985 by the Off-Broadway League. The Lortel Awards recognize excellence in Off-Broadway by honoring the invaluable contribution of artists to the theatre community.
Nominations: TBA
Ceremony: TBA
Special Awards: TBA
|
69TH ANNUAL OBIE AWARDS
The Obie Awards recognize the outstanding contributions made throughout the 2024-2025 Off- and Off-Off-Broadway theatre season in New York City. The Village Voice created The Obie Awards, at the suggestion of then editor Jerry Tallmer, soon after the publication's own inception in 1955, to encourage the newly burgeoning Off-Broadway theater movement and to acknowledge its achievements.
Winners Announced: January, 31, hosted by Michael Urie
|
80TH ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS
The Theatre World Award remains the oldest award given to six actresses and six actors in recognition of their debut performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.
Winners Announced: TBA
Ceremony: TBA
|
8TH ANNUAL Chita Rivera AWARDS
Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence - past, present and future.
Nominations: TBA
Ceremony: Monday, May 18 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
Special Awards: TBA
|
PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA
The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911.
Winner/Finalists Announced: Monday, May 4 (3pm ET)
|
15TH ANNUAL OFF BROADWAY
|
90TH ANNUAL NEW YORK DRAMA
|
BROADWAYWORLD'S THEATRE
|
2026 BROADWAY AWARDS CALENDAR
|Date:
|Event
|January 31
|Obie Awards Winners Announced
|April 20
|Drama Leaugue Awards Nominations
|April 21
|Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations
|April 29
|Drama Desk Awards Nominations
|May 4
|Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced
|May 5
|Tony Awards Nominations
|May 11
|Outer Critics Circle Winners Announced
|May 13
|BroadwayWorld's Theatre Fans' Choice Awards Voting Opens
|May 15
|Drama League Awards Ceremony
|May 17
|Drama Desk Awards Ceremony
|May 18
|Chita Rivera Awards Ceremony
|May 21
|Outer Critics Circle Ceremony
|June 7
|Tony Awards Ceremony
Videos