Watch the Tony-Nominated Choreography of 2025

You may leave a Broadway theatre humming the tune to your new favorite showtune, but it's the chorepgraphy that often takes that song to the next level. Choreography turns music into physical storytelling. Whether it’s a big ensemble number that fills the stage with life or a small, intimate moment between two characters, choreography brings a unique layer of meaning and magic to every Broadway show.

This season, six choreographers receive recognition for their outstanding work on Broadway. Meet the Tony-nominated choreographers of 2025 and check out their work onstage below...

Joshua Bergasse, SMASH

"This Tony nomination, it's crazy how much it means to me. The morning of the nominations, I opened my email and I looked up when the first email I got about possibly getting involved with Smash on television. It was January of 2011. So that's over 14 years ago that this has been a part of my life. So being recognized for it once again, at this time, in this version of it, is really special." Josh chats more about his work on Smash.

Watch a clip from "Let's Be Bad":

"I grew up on musical theater. My mom introduced it to me when I was four, and Gypsy was one of our favorite musicals. So I grew up on the 1962 movie version. To have an opportunity to contribute to its legacy and also contribute new choreography and for my work to be acknowledged in this way... the little girl in me feels like this is a dream." Camille chats more about her work on Gypsy.

Watch clips from 'All I Need Is the Girl" and Louise's strip:

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

"To be a part of a show with two female leads in a comedy... I can't think of the last time that's happened. You can think of two-handers with men, but to have two women and be as strong and genius as Megan [Hilty] and Jen [Simard] are in the show... I'm just proud to be a part of that history, to be honest." Christopher chats more about his work on Death Becomes Her.

Watch a clip from "For the Gaze":

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

"I threw my heart and soul into this show- my dancing heart and soul, no pun intended. And to be nominated for [Boop!] is a means a great deal. The funny thing about the show is people go into the show and they have no idea what's gonna hit them. I think that's really been rewarding to see them actually let loose." Jerry chats more about his work on Boop!.

Watch a clip from "A Little Versatility":

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

"Just being a fan of Broadway shows from when I was a kid, and watching the Tony Awards from my couch in Miami with my Cuban family and friends... I never would have dreamt of this moment to celebrate the Buena Vista Social Club music and the Cuban culture. I'm just really personally moved and inspired."- PD

"For me, it never gets old. Being here is such an honor and it's not to be expected. So it's it's always this like just ball of energy to to celebrate when it comes. So really, we're really so excited about this and the recognition for the show, too."- JP Justin and Patricia chat more about their work on Buena Vista Social Club.

Watch a dance montage: