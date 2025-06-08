Video: Watch the 2025 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 Tony Awards red carpet officially kicks off in Rockefeller Plaza today at 3:30pm ET. Tune in to BroadwayWorld's Instagram for live interviews with the stars! Then, beginning at 5pm, join "On Stage" host Frank DiLella and Broadway's Jessica Vosk as they hit the red carpet with NY1.

The Tony Awards: Act One will kick off at 6:40pm on Pluto. The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ at 8pm ET. Stay tuned with BroadwayWorld all night long for updates from Radio City Music Hall!

Learn more about the ceremony and how to tune in.