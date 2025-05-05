Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' PURPOSE Wins 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Other finalists included: Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola, and The Ally, by Itamar Moses.
The Pulitzer Prize Board has just announced that Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose has won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola, and The Ally, by Itamar Moses.
In addition, New York Magzine theatre critic Sara Holdren was a finalist in the Criticism category.
Purpose was commissioned by and had its World Premiere on March 24, 2024 at Chicago’s legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where it became one of the highest-grossing shows in Steppenwolf’s nearly 50-year history. It is currently running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre and was recently nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play.
In Purpose, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, PURPOSE is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices.
