Video: ResistDance Honors Renée Good & Alex Pretti in DC

On President’s Day, the First Amendment Troop staged “ResistDance” - a tribute and act of artistic dissent - at the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Memorial.



The piece honored Renée Good and Alex Pretti. It was created by the advocacy arm of Hungryman Productions, led by Bryan Buckley, a two-time Academy Award nominated director, writer, and activist, as well as the director, writer and producer of the upcoming Fyre Fest the Musical, and choreographer Matthew Steffens, part of multiple Tony Award nominated productions. The troop consisted of dancers from multiple Broadway shows including Hamilton, MJ & Wicked, along with several Kennedy Center performers.



Twenty-two dancers performed, representing 22 days between Good and Pretti’s deaths. The Lincoln Memorial event was peaceful. The Kennedy Center performance was shut down within seconds by more officers than dancers (23 vs. 22), citing they were not allowed on federal property.



The action coincided with the Federal Bureau of Investigations denying access to information in the Pretti investigation, underscoring the campaign’s call for transparency.

Music credit: We Could Fly and Following the North Star, by Rhiannon Giddens.