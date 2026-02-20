Photos: THE LOST BOYS Shares Key Art Ahead of Broadway Premiere

The Lost Boys on Broadway has released all new key art, featuring photos of the cast, in stark "day" and "night" constrasting posters. Check out the photos below!

The Palace Theatre Box Office will open to the public beginning on Monday, February 23 at 10AM ET to sell tickets to The Lost Boys on Broadway. To mark the occasion, The Lost Boys will be offering specially priced discount tickets for in-person purchases to select performances through April 16th. On February 23rd only, customers will be able to purchase select balcony tickets for $25, mezzanine tickets for $50, and orchestra tickets for $75 at the box office, while supplies last. For more information, visit @lostboysmusical.

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

The Lost Boys will begin preview performances Friday, March 27 at the Palace Theatre (160 W 47th Street) with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch (A Christmas Carol), music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues.

The Lost Boys features scenic design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending), costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever (A Strange Loop) and Michael Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard), aerial design by Gwyneth Larsen (Breaking Surface) and Billy Mulholland (Breaking Surface), hair & wig design by David Brian Brown, fight direction by Rick Sordelet and Christian Sordelet, dramaturgy by Jenna Clark Embrey, electronic music design by Billy Jay Stein and Hiro Ida for Strange Cranium, music direction by Julie McBride, music coordination by Kimberlee Wertz, production management by Juniper Street Productions, with casting by The Telsey Office Kristian Charbonier, CSA, and Craig Burns, CSA, and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.

The Lost Boys marks the first collaboration of James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson as producers. Devin Keudell serves as Executive Producer.

About The Lost Boys

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Based on the 1987 classic Warner Bros. Pictures film The Lost Boys is produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are serving as Creative Consultants for the project.

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman