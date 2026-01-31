2026 Tony Awards FAQ: Everything You Need to Know

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

Broadway's biggest night will be back in 2026! The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, returns in June, honoring theater professionals for distinguished achievement in the 2025/2026 Broadway season. What can you expect this time around? We've got the scoop!

When/where is the 2026 Tony Awards ceremony?

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, 2026. This will mark the second year in a row that the awards have been hosted at Radio City Music Hall. 2026 will also mark the 22nd Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, which has hosted the ceremony more than any other venue. Learn more about the history of Tonys venues.

How to watch the 2026 Tony Awards?

The ceremony will be broadcasting live to both coasts, 8-11pm LIVE ET/5– 8pm LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.)

What is The Tony Awards: Act One?

The Tony Awards: Act One is a live pre-show featuring awards categories that will not be shown on the main broadcast. Details for 2026 have not yet been announced.

When are 2026 Tony Awards nominees announced?

Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. The 2025-2026 committee of the Tony Nominators will include 64 members. Members of the committee serve a three-year term. Learn more about the 2026 Nominating Committee.

Who is eligible for 2026 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2025-2026 season is Sunday, April 26, 2026 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Learn about the first round of eligibility rulings and check back for updates.

Who is hosting the 2026 Tony Awards?

A host for the 2026 Tony Awards has not yet been announced. Most recently, the honor was held by Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana DeBose the three ceremonies before her (2022-24). Other recent hosts have included: Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. (2021), James Corden (2019), and Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban (2018). Learn more about past Tony Awards hosts.

Who will recieve a Tony Honor/Special Tony in 2026?

Special Tony honorees have not yet been announced.

Who will perform at the 2026 Tony Awards?

Performers have not yet been announced.

Who will present at the 2026 Tony Awards?

Presenters have not yet been announced.

