Who Will Win at the 2025 Tony Awards?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 78th Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday, June 18, 2025. It's the biggest awards show of the Broadway season and it closes out a long awards season for Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals and plays. Which Best Musical and Best Play nominees will take home the ultimate prize?

BroadwayWorld has rounded up the winners of the Tony Awards, the Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for the last fifty years to compare winners year by year.

Nominated musicals include: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending, and Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical. Nominated plays include: English, The Hills of California, John Proctor is the Villain, Oh, Mary!, and Purpose.

Year Category Tony Drama Desk Drama League OCC 2025 Musical ? Maybe Happy Ending Maybe Happy Ending Maybe Happy Ending Play ? Purpose Oh, Mary! John Proctor is the Villain 2024 Musical The Outsiders Dead Outlaw Hell's Kitchen Suffs Play Stereophonic Stereophonic Stereophonic Stereophonic 2023 Musical Kimberly Akimbo Some Like It Hot Some Like It Hot Some Like It Hot Play Leopoldstadt Leopoldstadt Leopoldstadt Leopoldstadt 2022 Musical A Strange Loop Kimberly Akimbo A Strange Loop Kimberky Akimbo Play The Lehman Trilogy Prayer for the French Republic The Lehman Trilogy The Lehman Trilogy 2020/ 2021 Musical Moulin Rouge! A Strange Loop Moulin Rouge! N/A Play The Inheritance The Inheritance The Inheritance N/A 2019 Musical Hadestown The Prom Hadestown Hadestown Play The Ferryman The Ferryman The Ferryman The Ferryman 2018 Musical The Band's Visit SpongeBob SquarePants The Band's Visit SpongeBob SquarePants Play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Admissions* Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 2017 Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Play Oslo Oslo Oslo Oslo 2016 Musical Hamilton Shuffle Along Hamilton Bright Star Play The Humans The Humans The Humans The Humans 2015 Musical Fun Home Hamilton An American in Paris An American in Paris Play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 2014 Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder A

Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder A

Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder Play All the Way All the Way All the Way All the Way 2013 Musical Kinky Boots Matilda Kinky Boots Kinky Boots Play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike 2012 Musical Once Once Once Once Play Clybourne Park Tribes Other Desert Cities One Man, Two Guvnors 2011 Musical The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon The Book of Mormon Play War Horse War Horse War Horse War Horse 2010 Musical Memphis Memphis Sondheim on Sondheim Memphis Play Red Red Red Red 2009 Musical Billy Elliot Billy Elliot Billy Elliot Billy Elliot Play God of Carnage Ruined God of Carnage God of Carnage 2008 Musical In the Heights Passing Strange A Catered Affair Xanadu and Young Frankenstein Play August: Osage County August: Osage County August: Osage County August: Osage County 2007 Musical Spring Awakening Spring Awakening Spring Awakening Spring Awakening Play The Coast of Utopia The Coast of Utopia The Coast of Utopia The Coast of Utopia 2006 Musical Jersey Boys The Drowsy Chaperone Jersey Boys Jersey Boys Play The History Boys The History Boys The History Boys The History Boys 2005 Musical Spamalot Spamalot Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Spamalot Play Doubt Doubt Doubt Doubt 2004 Musical Avenue Q Wicked Wicked Wicked Play I Am My Own Wife I Am My Own Wife I Am My Own Wife I Am My Own Wife 2003 Musical Hairspray Hairspray Hairspray Hairspray Play Take Me Out Take Me Out Take Me Out Take Me Out 2002 Musical Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie Urinetown Urinetown and The Dazzle Play The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? and Metamorphoses Metamorphoses The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? 2001 Musical The Producers The Producers The Producers The Producers Play Proof Proof Proof Proof 2000 Musical Contact Contact Contact Contact Play Copenhagen Copenhagen Copenhagen Copenhagen 1999 Musical Fosse Parade Fosse Fosse Play Side Man Wit Wit Not About Nightingales 1998 Musical The Lion King Ragtime Ragtime Ragtime Play 'Art' The Beauty Queen of Leenane The Beauty Queen of Leenane The Beauty Queen of Leenane 1997 Musical Titanic The Life The Life The Life Play The Lasy Night of Ballyhoo How I Learned to Drive The Last Night of Ballyhoo The Last Night of Ballyhoo 1996 Musical Rent Rent Rent Victor/Victoria Play Master Class Master Class Seven Guitars Master Class 1995 Musical Sunset Boulevard Show Boat N/A Sunset Boulevard Play Love! Valour! Compassion! Love! Valour! Compassion! N/A Love! Valour! Compassion! 1994 Musical Passion Passion N/A Kiss of the Spider Woman Play Angels in America: Perestroika Angels in America: Perestroika N/A Angels in America: Perestroika 1993 Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman Kiss of the Spider Woman N/A The Who's Tommy Play Angels in America: Millennium Approaches Angels in America: Millennium Approaches N/A The Sisters Rosenswig 1992 Musical Crazy for You Crazy for You N/A Crazy for You Play Dancing at Lughnasa Marvin's Room N/A Dancing at Lughnasa 1991 Musical The Will Rogers Follies The Secret Garden N/A Miss Saigon Play Lost in Yonkers Lost in Yonkers N/A Lost in Yonkers 1990 Musical City of Angels City of Angels N/A City of Angels Play The Grapes of Wrath The Piano Lesson N/A The Grapes of Wrath 1989 Musical Jerome Robbins' Broadway Jerome Robbins' Broadway N/A Jerome Robbins' Broadway Play The Heidi Chronicles The Heidi Chronicles N/A The Heidi Chronicles 1988 Musical The Phantom of the Opera Into the Woods N/A The Phantom of the Opera Play M. Butterfly M. Butterfly N/A M. Butterfly 1987 Musical Les Miserables Les Miserables N/A Les Miserables Play Fences Fences N/A Fences 1986 Musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood The Mystery of Edwin Drood N/A The Mystery of Edwin Drood Play I'm Not Rappaport A Lie of the Mind N/A I'm Not Rappaport 1985 Musical Big River N/A N/A Sunday in the Park with George Play Biloxi Blues As Is N/A Biloxi Blues 1984 Musical La Cage aux Folles Sunday in the Park with George N/A La Cage aux Folles Play The Real Thing The Real Thing N/A The Real Thing 1983 Musical Cats Little Shop of Horrors N/A Cats Play Torch Song Trilogy Torch Song Trilogy N/A Brighton Beach Memoirs 1982 Musical Nine Nine N/A Nine Play The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby "Master Harold"... and the Boys N/A "Master Harold"... and the Boys 1981 Musical 42nd Street The Pirates of Penzance N/A N/A Play Amadeus Amadeus N/A Amadeus 1980 Musical Evita Evita N/A Barnum Play Children of a Lesser God Children of a Lesser God N/A Children of a Lesser God 1979 Musical Sweeney Todd Sweeney Todd N/A Sweeney Todd Play The Elephant Man The Elephant Man N/A The Elephant Man 1978 Musical Ain't Misbehavin' Ain't Misbehavin' N/A N/A Play Da Da N/A Da 1977 Musical Annie Annie N/A Annie Play The Shadow Box A Texas Trilogy and Otherwise Engaged N/A N/A 1976 Musical A Chorus Line A Chorus Line N/A N/A Play Travesties Streamers N/A N/A 1975 Musical The Wiz The Wiz N/A N/A Play Equus Equus and Same Time, Next Year N/A Equus