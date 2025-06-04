5 Broadway-Inspired Cocktails for Your 2025 Tonys Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Need some Broadway-inspired drinks for your Tony Awards party? Drink like the star you are this year with five cocktail recipes inspired by this year's Tony nominees. Cheers and on with the show!

The Havana Highball

Inspired by Buena Vista Social Club. This cocktail pays homage to the vibrant Cuban rhythms and timeless charm of the musical, which celebrates the legendary Havana ensemble.

Ingredients:

2 oz white rum

¾ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

2 oz club soda

Fresh mint leaves

Lime wheel and mint sprig for garnish

Instructions:

-In a shaker, muddle a few mint leaves with lime juice and simple syrup.

-Add rum and fill with ice. Shake well.

-Strain into a highball glass filled with ice.

-Top with club soda and gently stir.

-Garnish with a lime wheel and a sprig of mint.

The Eternal Youth Elixir

Inspired by Death Becomes Her. Reflecting the dark comedy's themes of vanity and immortality, this shimmering cocktail is both alluring and mysterious.

Ingredients:

1½ oz vodka

½ oz black raspberry liqueur (like Chambord)

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz grenadine

Edible gold glitter (optional)

Lemon twist for garnish

Instructions:

-Combine vodka, Chambord, lemon juice, and a pinch of edible gold glitter in a shaker with ice.

-Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini glass.

-Slowly pour grenadine into the glass; it will settle at the bottom, creating a layered effect.

-Garnish with a lemon twist.

The Outlaw's Old Fashioned

Inspired by Dead Outlaw. This robust cocktail mirrors the show's gritty narrative about Elmer McCurdy, the outlaw whose posthumous journey turned him into a sideshow attraction.

Ingredients:

2 oz rye whiskey

¼ oz maple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange peel for garnish

Instructions:

-In a mixing glass, combine rye whiskey, maple syrup, and bitters with ice. Stir until well-chilled.

-Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

-Express the orange peel over the glass and use it as garnish.

Maybe Happier Ending

Inspired by Maybe happy Ending. A delicate, futuristic cocktail with a wistful twist—floral, slightly sweet, and beautifully balanced.

Ingredients:

1½ oz gin (preferably a floral or botanical variety like Hendrick’s or Empress 1908)

½ oz violet liqueur (like Crème de Violette)

¾ oz lemon juice

¼ oz simple syrup

2 oz sparkling yuzu soda (for a bright, modern fizz)

Edible flower or lemon twist for garnish

Instructions:

-In a shaker, combine gin, violet liqueur, lemon juice, and simple syrup with ice.

-Shake gently and strain into a chilled coupe or flute.

-Top with sparkling yuzu soda.

-Garnish with a floating edible flower or a delicate lemon twist.

Sail On Sangria

Inspired by Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical. This British twist on a Spanish staple nods to the characters' favorite drink.

Ingredients (Serves 4–6):

1 bottle chilled dry white wine (Sauvignon Blanc or a crisp English white)

¾ cup Pimm’s No. 1

½ cup elderflower liqueur (like St-Germain)

½ cup sparkling apple cider (British-style if possible)

Juice of 1 lemon

1 apple, thinly sliced

1 orange, thinly sliced

½ cup sliced strawberries

1 handful fresh mint

Optional: a splash of gin for extra kick

Instructions:

-In a large pitcher, combine the wine, Pimm’s, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and sliced fruit.

-Gently stir in the fresh mint and chill for at least 2 hours.

-Just before serving, add the sparkling apple cider and optional gin.

-Serve over ice in wine glasses or tumblers, garnished with a mint sprig and a slice of orange or strawberry.