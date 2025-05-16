2025 Drama League Awards Winners- The Full List

The best of Broadway gathered at the at the Ziegfeld Ballroom today to celebrate the 91st Annual Drama League Awards. The ceremony recognizes both Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements this season in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

The Drama League previously announced the 2025 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Director Whitney White (and multiple 2025 Drama League Award Nominee) will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and The Gratitude Award will be presented to acclaimed producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, whose groundbreaking work across television, film, and theatre has garnered numerous accolades, including Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, and a Best Picture Oscar. This season they are the lead producers of the new musical Smash.

Check out the full ist of winners below:

2025 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS WINNERS:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE ANTIQUITIES

BECOMING EVE

ENGLISH

GOOD BONES

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

LIBERATION

OH, MARY! **WINNER**

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

PURPOSE

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

WALDEN

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

THE CHERRY ORCHARD

EUREKA DAY **WINNER**

GHOSTS

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

HOME

OTHELLO

ROMEO + JULIET

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

VANYA **WINNER**

WINE IN THE WILDERNESS

YELLOW FACE

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

BOOP! THE MUSICAL

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

DEAD OUTLAW

DEATH BECOMES HER

DRAG: THE MUSICAL

JUST IN TIME

MACBETH IN STRIDE

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING **WINNER**

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

SMASH

Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

FLOYD COLLINS

GYPSY

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

SUNSET BLVD. **WINNER**

URINETOWN

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams

English, Roundabout Theatre Company/Todd Haimes Theatre

Saheem Ali

Good Bones, The Public Theater

David Cromer

Good Night, And Good Luck, Winter Garden Theatre

Sam Pinkleton **WINNER**

Oh, Mary!, Lyceum Theatre

Tyne Rafaeli

Becoming Eve, New York Theatre Workshop

Anna D. Shapiro

Eureka Day, Manhattan Theatre Club/Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Danya Taymor

John Proctor is The Villain, Booth Theatre

Whitney White

Liberation, Roundabout Theatre Company/Laura Pels Theatre

Kip Williams

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Music Box Theatre

Sam Yates

Vanya, Lucille Lortel Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden **WINNER**

Maybe Happy Ending, Belasco Theatre

Saheem Ali

Buena Vista Social Club, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre

Christopher Gattelli

Death Becomes Her, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Robert Hastie

Operation Mincemeat, John Golden Theatre

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Perelman Arts Center

Jamie Lloyd

Sunset Blvd., St. James Theatre

Jerry Mitchell

Boop! The Musical, Shubert Theatre

Susan Stroman

Smash, Imperial Theatre

Alex Timbers

Just In Time, Circle In The Square Theatre

Annie Tippe

Three Houses, Signature Theatre Company

Sergio Trujillo

Real Women Have Curves, James Earl Jones Theatre

George C. Wolfe

Gypsy, Majestic Theatre

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Tala Ashe, English

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Stori Ayers, Home

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo+Juliet

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve

Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal

Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Amber Gray, Eureka Day

David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Robyn Hurder, Smash

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time

Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Marjan Neshat, English

Sandra Oh, The Welkin

Lily Rabe, Ghosts

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. **WINNER**

Andrew Scott, Vanya

Helen J. Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Ephraim Sykes, Our Town

Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical

Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years

Denzel Washington, Othello

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Annaleigh Ashford, All In

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Norbert Leo Butz, Vladimir

Sutton Foster, Once Upon A Mattress

Neil Patrick Harris, Shit. Meet. Fan.

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, All In

Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim: Old Friends

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Lea Salonga

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Whitney White

Contribution to the Theater – Kate Navin and Audible Theater

Gratitude Award – Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron

IMPORTANT NOTES

In a longstanding tradition of The Drama League Awards, productions that have transferred or moved from Off-Broadway to Broadway in successive seasons have been permitted to be considered, under eligibility rules, in both iterations. This decision was made to highlight the best performances within a given season, and to not penalize shows that develop in certain processes. The transferring productions of Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, English, and Oh, Mary! were deemed materially and significantly similar in their creative teams and production aspects to their Off-Broadway productions from previous seasons, and thus eligible in the Outstanding Production categories. This included the original director, cast, and most or all of the design team.

The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye and members Trish Chambers, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Sutton Foster, Richard Kind, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Lance Roberts, and Will Swenson.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community — the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.