2025 Drama League Awards Winners- The Full List

Special honorees include Lea Salonga, Whitney White, Audible Theater, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron.
The best of Broadway gathered at the at the Ziegfeld Ballroom today to celebrate the 91st Annual Drama League Awards. The ceremony recognizes both Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements this season in the categories of Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.
The Drama League previously announced the 2025 Special Recognition Award Recipients: Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will receive the Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater; Director Whitney White (and multiple 2025 Drama League Award Nominee) will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; Kate Navin and Audible Theater will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; and The Gratitude Award will be presented to acclaimed producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, whose groundbreaking work across television, film, and theatre has garnered numerous accolades, including Tonys, Emmys, Golden Globes, and a Best Picture Oscar. This season they are the lead producers of the new musical Smash.
Check out the full ist of winners below:
THE ANTIQUITIES
BECOMING EVE
ENGLISH
GOOD BONES
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK
HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
LIBERATION
OH, MARY! **WINNER**
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY
PURPOSE
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
WALDEN
THE CHERRY ORCHARD
EUREKA DAY **WINNER**
GHOSTS
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
HOME
OTHELLO
ROMEO + JULIET
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
VANYA **WINNER**
WINE IN THE WILDERNESS
YELLOW FACE
BOOP! THE MUSICAL
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
DEAD OUTLAW
DEATH BECOMES HER
DRAG: THE MUSICAL
JUST IN TIME
MACBETH IN STRIDE
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING **WINNER**
OPERATION MINCEMEAT
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
SMASH
Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
FLOYD COLLINS
GYPSY
THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
SUNSET BLVD. **WINNER**
URINETOWN
Knud Adams
English, Roundabout Theatre Company/Todd Haimes Theatre
Saheem Ali
Good Bones, The Public Theater
David Cromer
Good Night, And Good Luck, Winter Garden Theatre
Sam Pinkleton **WINNER**
Oh, Mary!, Lyceum Theatre
Tyne Rafaeli
Becoming Eve, New York Theatre Workshop
Anna D. Shapiro
Eureka Day, Manhattan Theatre Club/Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Danya Taymor
John Proctor is The Villain, Booth Theatre
Whitney White
Liberation, Roundabout Theatre Company/Laura Pels Theatre
Kip Williams
The Picture of Dorian Gray, Music Box Theatre
Sam Yates
Vanya, Lucille Lortel Theatre
Michael Arden **WINNER**
Maybe Happy Ending, Belasco Theatre
Saheem Ali
Buena Vista Social Club, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre
Christopher Gattelli
Death Becomes Her, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Robert Hastie
Operation Mincemeat, John Golden Theatre
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch
Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Perelman Arts Center
Jamie Lloyd
Sunset Blvd., St. James Theatre
Jerry Mitchell
Boop! The Musical, Shubert Theatre
Susan Stroman
Smash, Imperial Theatre
Alex Timbers
Just In Time, Circle In The Square Theatre
Annie Tippe
Three Houses, Signature Theatre Company
Sergio Trujillo
Real Women Have Curves, James Earl Jones Theatre
George C. Wolfe
Gypsy, Majestic Theatre
Tala Ashe, English
Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
Stori Ayers, Home
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Kit Connor, Romeo+Juliet
Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve
Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal
Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Amber Gray, Eureka Day
David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Jonathan Groff, Just In Time
Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello
Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Robyn Hurder, Smash
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years
Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time
Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Idina Menzel, Redwood
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire
Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Marjan Neshat, English
Sandra Oh, The Welkin
Lily Rabe, Ghosts
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. **WINNER**
Andrew Scott, Vanya
Helen J. Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Ephraim Sykes, Our Town
Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical
Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years
Denzel Washington, Othello
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Annaleigh Ashford, All In
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Norbert Leo Butz, Vladimir
Sutton Foster, Once Upon A Mattress
Neil Patrick Harris, Shit. Meet. Fan.
Patti LuPone, The Roommate
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Lin-Manuel Miranda, All In
Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim: Old Friends
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Lea Salonga
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Whitney White
Contribution to the Theater – Kate Navin and Audible Theater
Gratitude Award – Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron
In a longstanding tradition of The Drama League Awards, productions that have transferred or moved from Off-Broadway to Broadway in successive seasons have been permitted to be considered, under eligibility rules, in both iterations. This decision was made to highlight the best performances within a given season, and to not penalize shows that develop in certain processes. The transferring productions of Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, English, and Oh, Mary! were deemed materially and significantly similar in their creative teams and production aspects to their Off-Broadway productions from previous seasons, and thus eligible in the Outstanding Production categories. This included the original director, cast, and most or all of the design team.
The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye and members Trish Chambers, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Sutton Foster, Richard Kind, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Lance Roberts, and Will Swenson.
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community — the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.
Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos