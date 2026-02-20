Exclusive: Situation Unveils New Leadership Survey on the Future of Live Events in 2026

Just weeks ago at the INTIX Conference in Las Vegas, Situation Founder and President Damian Bazadona joined Managing Partner Lisa Cecchini and Innovation Advisor Peter Yagecic to present findings from The Future of Live Events in 2026, a leadership sentiment analysis fielded between December 2025 and January 2026.

The survey captured perspectives from across ticketed live entertainment, including Broadway and the performing arts, professional sports, arenas, attractions, university ticket offices, and ticketing providers, with respondents spanning North America, Europe, and global organizations.

“This isn’t an industry that disagrees about what’s happening,” said Bazadona during the session. “It’s an industry interpreting the same pressures through very different lenses.”

Perspective Gaps: Where Alignment Ends and Interpretation Begins

One of the most striking findings wasn’t top-line agreement, but rather the delta between C-suite executives and operational teams.

Situation analyzed responses through a segmentation lens, comparing C-suite (CEO, COO, CMO and peers) to non-C-suite leaders to surface what they call “perspective gaps.” The team focused on statistically meaningful variances of 10+ points to identify where internal alignment may be under strain.

In the area of ticket pricing, a 12-point variance emerged. Operational teams reported higher sensitivity to affordability concerns at the transaction level, while executives framed pricing within broader macroeconomic inflation and cost structures.

“Non-C-suite respondents are encountering the friction directly,” Bazadona explained. “They’re hearing ‘this is too expensive’ at the point of sale. Executives are looking at rising production and operational inputs. It’s a classic margin squeeze dynamic.”

That tension, rising input costs coupled with rising consumer price sensitivity, appeared repeatedly across the data.

Growth Means Different Things to Different Leaders

While respondents overwhelmingly agreed that growth remains essential, definitions diverged.

Operational teams defined growth through fan experience and audience expansion. Executives emphasized scaling infrastructure, improving efficiency, and building durable systems.

“This isn’t philosophical disagreement,” Bazadona said. “It’s directional tension. Everyone wants growth but they’re optimizing for different levers.”

Similarly, nearly twice as many non-C-suite respondents prioritized employee empowerment and cultural infrastructure compared to executives, who focused more heavily on directional clarity and strategic alignment.

AI: Tool or Transformation

Artificial intelligence surfaced as one of the most discussed transformation drivers, but again, perception differed by role.

Executives reported strong expectations that AI will reshape back-office systems and operational workflows. Non-C-suite respondents largely framed AI as a marketing tool.

A 15-point variance appeared around operational automation expectations, signaling uneven internal readiness.

“The risk is uneven adoption inside organizations. If half the company sees it as marketing experimentation and the other half sees it as structural automation, that’s where friction happens,” said Bazadona.

Innovation Over Regulation

Despite regulatory headlines across global markets, leaders ranked premium and experience innovation as a more significant transformational driver than compliance concerns.

The takeaway: the industry appears to be operating from an innovation-forward posture, not a defensive one.

In fact, when asked to select the defining leadership trait for 2026, adaptability secured a majority share, a rare outcome in a forced single-choice format.

“When more than half of respondents converge on one word, that tells you something,” Bazadona said. “Adaptability isn’t a buzzword anymore. It has to be built into the infrastructure.”

Resilience Remains Strong

While anxiety about affordability, automation, and margin pressure remains high, belief in institutional resilience also held firm across segments.

“Leaders are clear-eyed about the pressure,” Bazadona concluded. “But they’re not fatalistic. There’s strong confidence in the sector’s ability to evolve.”

Methodology at a Glance

Respondent sectors: Performing Arts, Professional Sports, Arenas & Large Venues, Attractions & Museums, University Ticket Offices, Ticketing & Service Providers

Geographic reach: North America, Europe, Global/Multi-Region

Role segmentation: Entry-level through C-suite

Core comparison sets: C-suite vs. Non-C-suite

Measurement framework: 1–5 Likert scales with weighted average impact scoring

