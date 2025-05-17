Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this month 130 people became Tony Award nominees (Learn more about how Tony nominees are decided) Now we wait until June 8, when the winners will be decided across 26 categories and announced onstage at Radio City Music Hall. Who will win? That question can only be answer by the Tony Voters. We're breaking down how the process works!

Who picks the winners of the Tony Awards?

A group of about 830 people vote for the Tony Awards winners, though that number can change slightly ever year.

How do you become a Tony voter?

Not just anyone can be a Tony voter. The elite group is broken up as such:

-Members of the governing boards of: Actors’ Equity Association, The Dramatists Guild, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and United Scenic Artists.

-Up to 90 people from the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board of the Wing and Voting Members of The Broadway League.

-Up to 16 members of the Theatrical Council of the Casting Society of America.

-Up to 5 officers or Executive Board members of Musicians’ Local 802.

-Up to 15 members of the governing board of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers.

-The members of the Tony Award Nominating Committee.

-Up to 25 members of the New York Drama Critics Circle.

-Up tp 10 members of the Board/Council of the National Association of Talent Representatives

No Tony voter is allowed to vote more than once even if they are a member of more than one of the above groups. A list of eligible Tony voters is sent to each producer before the first paid public performance of the production.

How does voting work?

Voting takes place online in the weeks before the Tony Awards ceremony. The secure voting platform is maintained by an independent firm under the supervision of a firm of independent certified public accountants (both selected by the Tony Awards Management Committee).

The ballot is available at least 14 days prior to the ceremony and votes are tabulated at least 50 hours prior to the start of the ceremony. Only a limited number of representatives from the accounting firm knows the names of the winners before they are officially announced. A final tabulation of votes is never disclosed to the Tony Awards Administration Committee, Nominating Committee, or anyone outside of the accounting firm.

Do Tony Voters have to see every nominated show?

Yes. Voters are expected to attend all nominated productions. With each production they see, they mark their attendance in an online Voter Portal. When they fail to see a nominated show, they are not allowed to cast a vote in any category in which that production was nominated.

What happens when there is a tie?

The winner in each category shall be the nominee in that category receiving the highest number of votes. Sometimes ties can happen. The most recent example was when Billy Elliot and Next to Normal both won for Best Orchestrations in 2009.

What if there is only one nominee?

If a category has only one nominee, Tony voters may still decide to award a Tony or not. If the nominee receives 60% or more affirmative votes, they receive the award. The most recent example occurred when Aaron Tveit won for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in 2021.

What do Tony winners receive?

Tony winners receive a trophy (9.5 inches tall and 3.5 pounds). It was designed by Herman Rosse in 1949 for the 3rd Annual Tony Awards. The medallion at the top of the award (which spins) features comedy and tragedy masks on one side and the winner's name, category, show, and year on the other side.

Non-winning Tony nominees also receive a certificate and a magnetized commemorative pin.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo and will air on June 8, 2025. Learn more about the ceremony.