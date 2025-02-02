2025 Grammy Award Winners- Updating Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's music's biggest night at The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards! BroadwayWorld is updating the winners live. The main ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For the Best Musical Theatre Album category, nominees include Merrily We Roll Along, The Wiz, The Outsiders, Suffs, and The Notebook.

Other notable nominees for 2025 include Aaron Lazar's The Impossible Dream, The Color Purple film soundtrack, and the deluxe edition of The Sound of Music Original Soundtrack. Barbra Streisand was honored twice: for Best Audio Book Narration for her memoir, My Name is Barbra, and the original song she co-wrote and performed in The Tattooist of Auschwitz series. Notable wins include the Maestro film soundtrack, featuring music composed by Leonard Bernstein.

Wicked's Ariana Grande was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "the boy is mine," Best Pop Vocal Album for "eternal sunshine" and Best Dance Pop Recording for "yes, and?"

Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**

2025 GRAMMY Nominations

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Now And Then" – The Beatles

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"360" – Charli xcx

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Die With A Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro **WINNER**

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen **WINNER**

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"BODYGUARD" — Beyoncé

"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter **WINNER**

"Apple" — Charli xcx

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" — Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"us." — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

"LEVII'S JEANS" — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

"Guess" — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

"the boy is mine" — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

"Die With A Smile" — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

"She's Gone, Dance On" — Disclosure

"Loved" — Four Tet

"leavemealone" — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

"Neverender" — Justice & Tame Impala **WINNER**

"Witchy" — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

BEST DANCE POP RECORDING

"Make You Mine" – Madison Beer

"Von dutch" – Charli xcx **WINNER**

"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" – Billie Eilish

"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande

"Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

BRAT — Charli xcx **WINNER**

Three — Four Tet

Hyperdrama — Justice

TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA

Telos — Zedd

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix" — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

"A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

"Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)" — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) **WINNER**

"Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix" — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

"Von dutch" — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Now and Then" — The Beatles **WINNER**

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" — Green Day

"Gift Horse" — IDLES

"Dark Matter" — Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" — St. Vincent

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne **WINNER**

"Crown of Horns" — Judas Priest

"Suffocate" — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

"Screaming Suicide" — Metallica

"Cellar Door" — Spiritbox

BEST ROCK SONG

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

"Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) **WINNER**

"Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

"Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

"Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes

Romance — Fontaines D.C.

Saviors — Green Day

TANGK — IDLES

Dark Matter — Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones **WINNER**

No Name — Jack White

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

"Neon Pill" — Cage The Elephant

"Song Of The Lake" — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Starburster" — Fontaines D.C.

"BYE BYE" — Kim Gordon

"Flea" — St. Vincent **WINNER**

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Wild God — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm — Clairo

The Collective — Kim Gordon

What Now — Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming — St. Vincent **WINNER**

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Guidance" — Jhené Aiko

"Residuals" — Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Coco Jones

"Made For Me (Live On BET)" — Muni Long **WINNER**

"Saturn" — SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Wet" — Marsha Ambrosius

"Can I Have This Groove" — Kenyon Dixon

"No Lie" — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

"Make Me Forget" — Muni Long

"That's You" — Lucky Daye **WINNER**

BEST R&B SONG

"After Hours" — Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Burning" — Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"Ruined Me" — Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Saturn" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) **WINNER**

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM **TIE**

So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine **WINNER**

En Route — Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone & the New World — Childish Gambino

Crash — Kehlani

Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) **WINNER**

BEST R&B ALBUM

11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown **WINNER**

VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway

Revenge — Muni Long

Algorithm — Lucky Daye

COMING HOME — Usher

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Enough (Miami)" — Cardi B

"When The Sun Shines Again" — Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

"NISSAN ALTIMA" — Doechii

"Houdini" — Eminem

"Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" — GloRilla

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"KEHLANI" — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

"SPAGHETTII" — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

"We Still Don't Trust You" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

"Big Mama" — Latto

"3" — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu **WINNER**

BEST RAP SONG

"Asteroids" — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)

"Carnival" — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)

"Like That" — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe "BbyKobe" Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) **WINNER**

"Yeah Glo!" — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Might Delete Later — J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem

We Don't Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM

CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba

cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas

The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz

BEST JAZZ PERFORMANCE

"Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)" — The Baylor Project

"Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield

"Juno" — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

"Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner

**"Little Fears"**— Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy

Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding

My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Low,” SZA

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City — Miguel Zenón

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito

Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis

COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time And Again — Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM

Night Reign — Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun — André 3000

Code Derivation — Robert Glasper

Foreverland — Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée

Visions — Norah Jones **WINNER**

Good Together — Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti

Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

Mark — Mark Guiliana

Speak To Me — Julian Lage

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"16 CARRIAGES" — Beyoncé

"I Am Not Okay" — Jelly Roll

"The Architect" — Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

"It Takes A Woman" — Chris Stapleton **WINNER**

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

"II MOST WANTED" — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus **WINNER**

"Break Mine" — Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" — Dan + Shay

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"The Architect" — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) **WINNER**

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

"I Am Not Okay" — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

"I Had Some Help" — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" — Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves

Higher — Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

"Blame It On Eve" — Shemekia Copeland

"Nothing In Rambling" — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

"Lighthouse" — Sierra Ferrell **WINNER**

"The Ballad Of Sally Anne" — Rhiannon Giddens

BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE

"YA YA" — Beyoncé

"Subtitles" — Madison Cunningham

"Don't Do Me Good" — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves

"American Dreaming" — Sierra Ferrell **WINNER**

"Runaway Train" — Sarah Jarosz

"Empty Trainload Of Sky" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Ahead Of The Game" — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

"All In Good Time" — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)

"All My Friends" — Aoife O'Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O'Donovan)

"American Dreaming" — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) **WINNER**

"Blame It On Eve" — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

The Other Side — T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy — Charley Crockett

Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell **WINNER**

Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band

No Fear — Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings **WINNER**

Earl Jam — Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside

Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley

Sam's Place — Little Feat

Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet **WINNER**

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa

Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

Mileage — Ruthie Foster **WINNER**

The Fury — Antonio Vergara

BEST FOLK ALBUM

American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith — Madi Diaz

Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends — Aoife O'Donovan

Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings **WINNER**

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J'Wan Boudreaux

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty

Kuini — Kalani Pe'a **WINNER**

Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Church Doors" — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters

"Yesterday" — Melvin Crispell III

"Hold On (Live)" — Ricky Dillard

"Holy Hands" — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

"One Hallelujah" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters **WINNER**

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Holy Forever (Live)" — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring Cece Winans

"Praise" — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

"Firm Foundation (He Won't)" — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple

"In The Name Of Jesus" — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

"In The Room" — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

"That's My King" — Cece Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters **WINNER**

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Father's Day — Kirk Franklin

Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard

More Than This — Cece Winans **WINNER**

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Heart Of A Human — DOE **WINNER**

When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship

Child Of God — Forrest Frank

Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Church — Cory Henry **WINNER**

Loving You — The Nelons

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Funk Generation — Anitta

El Viaje — Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA — Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS — Kali Uchis

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny

Rayo — J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente **WINNER**

att. — Young Miko

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar

Pa' Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk

Autopoiética — Mon Laferte

GRASA — NATHY PELUSO

¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana **WINNER**

BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Diamantes — Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León **WINNER**

ÉXODO — Peso Pluma

De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony

Bailar — Sheila E.

Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar **WINNER**

Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

"Raat Ki Rani" — Arooj Aftab

"A Rock Somewhere" — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

"Rise" — Rocky Dawuni

"Bemba Colorá" — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

**"Sunlight To My Soul"**— Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

"Kashira" — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Tomorrow" — Yemi Alade

"MMS" — Asake & Wizkid

"Sensational" — Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

"Higher" — Burna Boy

"Love Me JeJe" — Tems

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado

Heis — Rema

Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild — Tems

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Take It Easy — Collie Buddz

Party With Me — Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea

Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)

Evolution — The Wailers

BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT, OR CHANT ALBUM

Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej

Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

Visions Of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding

Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar

Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band **WINNER**

Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream — John Legend

Solid Rock Revival — Rock For Children

World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Armageddon — Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle **WINNER**

The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan

Someday You'll Die — Nikki Glaser

Where Was I — Trevor Noah

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer

...And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter **WINNER**

My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

The Color Purple — (Various Artists)

Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists)

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper **WINNER**

Saltburn — (Various Artists)

Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists)

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)

American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer **WINNER**

Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VIDEO GAMES AND OTHER INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer **WINNER**

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Ain't No Love In Oklahoma [From "Twisters: The Album"] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

Better Place [From "TROLLS Band Together"] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

Can't Catch Me Now [From "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) **WINNER**

Love Will Survive [From "The Tattooist of Auschwitz"] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Tailor Swif" — A$AP Rocky

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors

"360" — Charli xcx

Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers

"Houdini" — Eminem

Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers

"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

"Fortnight" — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

BEST MUSIC FILM

"American Symphony" — Jon Batiste **WINNER**

Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers

"June" — (June Carter Cash)

Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers

"Kings From Queens" — Run DMC

Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer

"Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple" — Steven Van Zandt

Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers

"The Greatest Night in Pop" — (Various Artists)

Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

The Avett Brothers — Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx) **WINNER**

F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)

Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

Jug Band Millionaire- Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Mudy Basin Ramblers)

Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease- Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) **WINNER**

Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)

We Blame Chicago- Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kobabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

BEST ALBUM NOTES

After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras)

The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists) **WINNER**

John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

SONtrack Original De La Película "Al Son De Beno" — Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists) **WINNER**

Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)

Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — Tom Laskey & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

Pepito y Paquito — Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)

The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) — Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Algorithm — Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

Cyan Blue — Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

Deeper Well — Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

empathogen — Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti & Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)

i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) **WINNER**

Short n' Sweet — Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O'Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Andres: The Blind Banister — Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Clear Voices In The Dark — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Avalon — Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

Genius Loves Company — Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)

Henning Sommerro: Borders — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)

Pax — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

"At Last" — Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

"Communion" — Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

"I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time" — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

"Remembrance" — Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)

"Strands" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)CATEGORY 85

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

"Baby Elephant Walk - Encore" — Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)

"Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)" — Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)

"Rose Without The Thorns" — Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)

"Silent Night" — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

"Alma" — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)

"Always Come Back" — Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)

"b i g f e e l i n g s" — Willow, arranger (WILLOW)

"Last Surprise (From "Persona 5")" — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)

"The Sound Of Silence" — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping At Last)

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

"Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance" — Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

"Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen" — Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Stravinsky: The Firebird" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

BEST OPERA RECORDING

"Adams: Girls Of The Golden West" — John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

"Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Moravec: The Shining" — Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

"Puts: The Hours" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Saariaho: Adriana Mater" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

"Clear Voices In The Dark" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

"A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad" — Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

"Handel: Israel in Egypt" — Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo's Fire; Apollo's Singers)

"Ochre" — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

"Sheehan: Akathist" — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D'Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

"Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles" — JACK Quartet

"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, 'Archduke'" — Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax

"Cerrone: Beaufort Scales" — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble

"Home" — Miró Quartet

"Rectangles and Circumstance" — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLOI

"Akiho: Longing" — Andy Akiho

"Bach: Goldberg Variations" — Víkingur Ólafsson

"Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc" — Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

"Entourer" — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

"Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra" — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

Newman: Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)

Show Me The Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d'Oro)

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

Akiho: BeLonging — Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers

American Counterpoints — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer

***Mythologies II ***— Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers

***Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina ***— Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello — Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

Coleman: Revelry — Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

Lang: Composition As Explanation — David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Saariaho: Adriana Mater — Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)