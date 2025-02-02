2025 Grammy Award Winners- Updating Live

The main ceremony will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network.
It's music's biggest night at The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards! BroadwayWorld is updating the winners live. The main ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
For the Best Musical Theatre Album category, nominees include Merrily We Roll Along, The Wiz, The Outsiders, Suffs, and The Notebook.
Other notable nominees for 2025 include Aaron Lazar's The Impossible Dream, The Color Purple film soundtrack, and the deluxe edition of The Sound of Music Original Soundtrack. Barbra Streisand was honored twice: for Best Audio Book Narration for her memoir, My Name is Barbra, and the original song she co-wrote and performed in The Tattooist of Auschwitz series. Notable wins include the Maestro film soundtrack, featuring music composed by Leonard Bernstein.
Wicked's Ariana Grande was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "the boy is mine," Best Pop Vocal Album for "eternal sunshine" and Best Dance Pop Recording for "yes, and?"
Now And Then" – The Beatles
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé
"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter
"360" – Charli xcx
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan
"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Die With A Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
"Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
"Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Alissia
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro **WINNER**
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen **WINNER**
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
"BODYGUARD" — Beyoncé
"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter **WINNER**
"Apple" — Charli xcx
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" — Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan
"us." — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
"LEVII'S JEANS" — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
"Guess" — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
"the boy is mine" — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
"Die With A Smile" — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
"She's Gone, Dance On" — Disclosure
"Loved" — Four Tet
"leavemealone" — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
"Neverender" — Justice & Tame Impala **WINNER**
"Witchy" — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino
"Make You Mine" – Madison Beer
"Von dutch" – Charli xcx **WINNER**
"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" – Billie Eilish
"yes, and?" – Ariana Grande
"Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan
BRAT — Charli xcx **WINNER**
Three — Four Tet
Hyperdrama — Justice
TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA
Telos — Zedd
"Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix" — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
"A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
"Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)" — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) **WINNER**
"Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix" — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
"Von dutch" — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
"Now and Then" — The Beatles **WINNER**
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" — The Black Keys
"The American Dream Is Killing Me" — Green Day
"Gift Horse" — IDLES
"Dark Matter" — Pearl Jam
"Broken Man" — St. Vincent
"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)" — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne **WINNER**
"Crown of Horns" — Judas Priest
"Suffocate" — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
"Screaming Suicide" — Metallica
"Cellar Door" — Spiritbox
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
"Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) **WINNER**
"Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
"Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
"Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
Romance — Fontaines D.C.
Saviors — Green Day
TANGK — IDLES
Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones **WINNER**
No Name — Jack White
"Neon Pill" — Cage The Elephant
"Song Of The Lake" — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
"Starburster" — Fontaines D.C.
"BYE BYE" — Kim Gordon
"Flea" — St. Vincent **WINNER**
Wild God — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm — Clairo
The Collective — Kim Gordon
What Now — Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming — St. Vincent **WINNER**
"Guidance" — Jhené Aiko
"Residuals" — Chris Brown
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Coco Jones
"Made For Me (Live On BET)" — Muni Long **WINNER**
"Saturn" — SZA
"Wet" — Marsha Ambrosius
"Can I Have This Groove" — Kenyon Dixon
"No Lie" — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
"Make Me Forget" — Muni Long
"That's You" — Lucky Daye **WINNER**
"After Hours" — Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
"Burning" — Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" — Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
"Ruined Me" — Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
"Saturn" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) **WINNER**
So Glad to Know You — Avery*Sunshine **WINNER**
En Route — Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone & the New World — Childish Gambino
Crash — Kehlani
Why Lawd? — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) **WINNER**
11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown **WINNER**
VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway
Revenge — Muni Long
Algorithm — Lucky Daye
COMING HOME — Usher
"Enough (Miami)" — Cardi B
"When The Sun Shines Again" — Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
"NISSAN ALTIMA" — Doechii
"Houdini" — Eminem
"Like That" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Yeah Glo!" — GloRilla
"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**
"KEHLANI" — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
"SPAGHETTII" — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
"We Still Don't Trust You" — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
"Big Mama" — Latto
"3" — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu **WINNER**
"Asteroids" — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)
"Carnival" — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)
"Like That" — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe "BbyKobe" Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) **WINNER**
"Yeah Glo!" — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Might Delete Later — J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem
We Don't Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba
cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick
Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef
The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz
"Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)" — The Baylor Project
"Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield
"Juno" — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
"Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
**"Little Fears"**— Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell
Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy
Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding
My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin
Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner
Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
Golden City — Miguel Zenón
Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito
Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis
COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Time And Again — Eliane Elias
El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio 'El Negro' Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
Night Reign — Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun — André 3000
Code Derivation — Robert Glasper
Foreverland — Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée
Visions — Norah Jones **WINNER**
Good Together — Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter
Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck
Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
Mark — Mark Guiliana
Speak To Me — Julian Lage
Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
"16 CARRIAGES" — Beyoncé
"I Am Not Okay" — Jelly Roll
"The Architect" — Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey
"It Takes A Woman" — Chris Stapleton **WINNER**
"Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
"II MOST WANTED" — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus **WINNER**
"Break Mine" — Brothers Osborne
"Bigger Houses" — Dan + Shay
"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
"The Architect" — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) **WINNER**
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
"I Am Not Okay" — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
"I Had Some Help" — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" — Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion — Post Malone
Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves
Higher — Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson
"Blame It On Eve" — Shemekia Copeland
"Nothing In Rambling" — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
"Lighthouse" — Sierra Ferrell **WINNER**
"The Ballad Of Sally Anne" — Rhiannon Giddens
"YA YA" — Beyoncé
"Subtitles" — Madison Cunningham
"Don't Do Me Good" — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves
"American Dreaming" — Sierra Ferrell **WINNER**
"Runaway Train" — Sarah Jarosz
"Empty Trainload Of Sky" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
"Ahead Of The Game" — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
"All In Good Time" — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)
"All My Friends" — Aoife O'Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O'Donovan)
"American Dreaming" — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) **WINNER**
"Blame It On Eve" — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
The Other Side — T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy — Charley Crockett
Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell **WINNER**
Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee
I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band
No Fear — Sister Sadie
Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings **WINNER**
Earl Jam — Tony Trischka
Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski
Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside
Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds
One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley
Sam's Place — Little Feat
Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet **WINNER**
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa
Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland
Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
Mileage — Ruthie Foster **WINNER**
The Fury — Antonio Vergara
American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet
Weird Faith — Madi Diaz
Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker
All My Friends — Aoife O'Donovan
Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings **WINNER**
25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J'Wan Boudreaux
Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty
Kuini — Kalani Pe'a **WINNER**
Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
"Church Doors" — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters
"Yesterday" — Melvin Crispell III
"Hold On (Live)" — Ricky Dillard
"Holy Hands" — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
"One Hallelujah" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters **WINNER**
"Holy Forever (Live)" — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring Cece Winans
"Praise" — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
"Firm Foundation (He Won't)" — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple
"In The Name Of Jesus" — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
"In The Room" — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
"That's My King" — Cece Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters **WINNER**
Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III
Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Father's Day — Kirk Franklin
Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard
More Than This — Cece Winans **WINNER**
Heart Of A Human — DOE **WINNER**
When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship
Child Of God — Forrest Frank
Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake
The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited
The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin
Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers
Church — Cory Henry **WINNER**
Loving You — The Nelons
Funk Generation — Anitta
El Viaje — Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA — Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS — Kali Uchis
nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny
Rayo — J Balvin
FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid
LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente **WINNER**
att. — Young Miko
Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar
Pa' Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk
Autopoiética — Mon Laferte
GRASA — NATHY PELUSO
¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana **WINNER**
Diamantes — Chiquis
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León **WINNER**
ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe
MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony
Bailar — Sheila E.
Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar **WINNER**
Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera
"Raat Ki Rani" — Arooj Aftab
"A Rock Somewhere" — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
"Rise" — Rocky Dawuni
"Bemba Colorá" — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
**"Sunlight To My Soul"**— Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
"Kashira" — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung
Tomorrow" — Yemi Alade
"MMS" — Asake & Wizkid
"Sensational" — Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
"Higher" — Burna Boy
"Love Me JeJe" — Tems
ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado
Heis — Rema
Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey
Born in the Wild — Tems
Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
Evolution — The Wailers
Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
Visions Of Sounds De Luxe — Chris Redding
Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria
Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band **WINNER**
Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
My Favorite Dream — John Legend
Solid Rock Revival — Rock For Children
World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Armageddon — Ricky Gervais
The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle **WINNER**
The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan
Someday You'll Die — Nikki Glaser
Where Was I — Trevor Noah
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer
...And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton
Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter **WINNER**
My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand
The Color Purple — (Various Artists)
Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists)
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper **WINNER**
Saltburn — (Various Artists)
Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists)
American Fiction — Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple — Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two — Hans Zimmer, composer **WINNER**
Shōgun — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer **WINNER**
Ain't No Love In Oklahoma [From "Twisters: The Album"] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
Better Place [From "TROLLS Band Together"] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
Can't Catch Me Now [From "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) **WINNER**
Love Will Survive [From "The Tattooist of Auschwitz"] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
"Tailor Swif" — A$AP Rocky
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors
"360" — Charli xcx
Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers
"Houdini" — Eminem
Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers
"Not Like Us" — Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
"Fortnight" — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer
"American Symphony" — Jon Batiste **WINNER**
Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers
"June" — (June Carter Cash)
Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers
"Kings From Queens" — Run DMC
Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer
"Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple" — Steven Van Zandt
Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers
"The Greatest Night in Pop" — (Various Artists)
Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers
The Avett Brothers — Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx) **WINNER**
F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)
Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
Jug Band Millionaire- Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Mudy Basin Ramblers)
Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease- Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)
Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)
Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) **WINNER**
Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)
We Blame Chicago- Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kobabi, art directors (90 Day Men)
After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras)
The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists) **WINNER**
John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
SONtrack Original De La Película "Al Son De Beno" — Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists) **WINNER**
Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)
Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — Tom Laskey & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)
Pepito y Paquito — Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)
The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording - Super Deluxe Edition) — Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)
Algorithm — Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)
Cyan Blue — Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)
Deeper Well — Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
empathogen — Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti & Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)
i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) **WINNER**
Short n' Sweet — Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O'Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Adams: Girls Of The Golden West — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Andres: The Blind Banister — Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Clear Voices In The Dark — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Erica Brenner
Christoph Franke
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Dirk Sobotka
Avalon — Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)
Genius Loves Company — Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)
Henning Sommerro: Borders — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)
Pax — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)
"At Last" — Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)
"Communion" — Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
"I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time" — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)
"Remembrance" — Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)
"Strands" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)CATEGORY 85
"Baby Elephant Walk - Encore" — Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
"Bridge Over Troubled Water" — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
"Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)" — Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)
"Rose Without The Thorns" — Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)
"Silent Night" — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)
"Alma" — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
"Always Come Back" — Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)
"b i g f e e l i n g s" — Willow, arranger (WILLOW)
"Last Surprise (From "Persona 5")" — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)
"The Sound Of Silence" — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping At Last)
"Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance" — Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
"Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen" — Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Stravinsky: The Firebird" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Adams: Girls Of The Golden West" — John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
"Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
"Moravec: The Shining" — Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
"Puts: The Hours" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
"Saariaho: Adriana Mater" — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
"Clear Voices In The Dark" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
"A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad" — Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)
"Handel: Israel in Egypt" — Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo's Fire; Apollo's Singers)
"Ochre" — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
"Sheehan: Akathist" — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D'Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)
"Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles" — JACK Quartet
"Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, 'Archduke'" — Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax
"Cerrone: Beaufort Scales" — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble
"Home" — Miró Quartet
"Rectangles and Circumstance" — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
"Akiho: Longing" — Andy Akiho
"Bach: Goldberg Variations" — Víkingur Ólafsson
"Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc" — Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
"Entourer" — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
"Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra" — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)
Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
Newman: Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)
Show Me The Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d'Oro)
Akiho: BeLonging — Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers
American Counterpoints — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer
***Mythologies II ***— Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers
***Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina ***— Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello — Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)
Coleman: Revelry — Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)
Lang: Composition As Explanation — David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Saariaho: Adriana Mater — Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)
