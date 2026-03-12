NAMT Unveils Spring Conference Programming and Writers Residency Grant Recipients

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) has announced the programming lineup and panelists for its 2026 Spring Conference, as well as the recipients of the 2025–2026 Writers Residency Grants through the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals.

Titled “Go With The Flow: Navigating Fundraising in 2026,” the Spring Conference will take place March 25–27 at Broadway Rose Theatre Company and other locations around Tigard, Oregon. The annual event brings together theatre administrators, producers, and development professionals from NAMT member organizations across the United States and Canada to discuss fundraising strategies and industry trends.

This year marks the first time the conference has been hosted in Oregon.

The conference will open with a keynote presentation by Colby Reade, Vice President for External Affairs and Strategy at the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. Reade’s talk, “Building Stronger Theatres Through Strategic Collaboration,” will focus on practical approaches to strengthening arts organizations through partnerships and collaborative models.

Panels scheduled throughout the conference include:

Breakout sessions will include discussions on departmental collaboration, CRM systems, grant writing, planned giving, and board-based fundraising strategies.

Conference participants will also attend a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at Broadway Rose Theatre Company and take part in networking events including a cruise on the Willamette River.

The conference is open to NAMT members and sponsors and will be offered both in person and partially online.

2025–2026 Writers Residency Grants

NAMT also announced the recipients of the 2025–2026 Writers Residency Grants, awarded through the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals. The grants support collaborations between NAMT member theatres and musical theatre writers during the earliest stages of development.

The following organizations and projects received grants:

Ars Nova (New York, NY) — Good Fridays by Emerson Mae Smith and Murphy Taylor Smith

Fire Island Pines Arts Project (Sayville, NY) — Sunken Cathedral by Taylor Fagins and Chase Uram

Goodspeed Musicals (East Haddam, CT) — THE BROWN MUSICAL: A New Brown Musical by Rona Siddiqui

Michigan State University – New Musical Laboratory (East Lansing, MI) — Taking Off! by Sonya Hayden and Matt Lowy

MusiCoLab (Philadelphia, PA) — The Living by Seth Rozin and Kate Brennan

Playwrights Horizons (New York, NY) — MISS STEP by Kit Yan and Melissa Li

Signature Theatre Company (New York, NY) — Dido & A. by Heather Christian

Theater Latté Da (Minneapolis, MN) — My Åntonia by The Kilbanes and Alexander Gemignani

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, CA) — The Bridge by The Kilbanes and Patricia Cotter

Theatre Now New York (New York, NY) — The Passion of the Labradoodle by Dylan MarcAurele

UNTITLED Musical Project (New York, NY) — A Musical for Henrietta by Lisa Stephen Friday

The Frank Young Fund for New Musicals has provided more than $1 million in funding to new musicals over the past 18 years, supporting projects including A Strange Loop, Soft Power, The Band’s Visit, Oratorio for Living Things, and King of Pangea.

Founded in 1985, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization that supports the development, production, and promotion of new musical theatre. NAMT currently includes 145 organizational members and 75 individual members across 36 U.S. states and five countries.