Josh Groban Shares Sneak Peek of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' From New Album

Josh Groban is offering a first sneak peek listen at his new album, which is expected to arrive sometime in the coming months . In a video on Instagram, the performer shared a snippet from his new recording of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from The Lion King. He previously teased the song's inclusion on the album in a post with the song's sheet music.

As Groban previously revealed on social media, the Tony-nominated performer has finished recording his forthcoming album. He has yet to confirm an album title or release date for the new record, but hints that the tracklist consists of songs that came from movies, calling it "a collection of songs that once soared far beyond the screen and into something unforgettable." In another post, he referred to it as his "cinema album." Check out a snippet of The Lion King song below.

Groban's forthcoming record will mark his first full collection of newly recorded material since 2020's Harmony, which featured duets with Leslie Odom Jr. and Sara Bareilles. Since then, the performer returned to Broadway in the Spring of 2023, playing the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations.

In 2025, Groban released two career-spanning collections of previous material, Gems and Hidden Gems. Among highlights such as You Raise Me Up, the albums also featured some new songs, including "Be Alright,” “Open Hands", and "The Constant," which he penned with EGOT-winning musical theater songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Groban is currently on the road with the 2026 GEMS World Tour, his first world tour in 10 years. The 21-city trek kicked off in Honolulu and is making stops in Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Bahrain, Dubai, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Düsseldorf before wrapping in Amsterdam. He will also embark on a North American co-headline tour with Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson. Tickets and more information are available here.

This fall, he will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Josh Groban: GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. Performances are scheduled for October 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10, 2026, and will feature fan favorites from Groban’s career, as well as select songs from his new album.

Groban's catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (7x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illuminations, ALL THAT Echoes, Stages (his first UK #1 album), Bridges, Harmony and his most recent release, Gems.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski