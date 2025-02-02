HELL'S KITCHEN Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hell's Kitchen has won the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album at the 67th GRAMMYs! The GRAMMY will be awarded to Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Jou Moon as the Principal Vocalists, Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt as Producers and Alicia Keys as Composer & Lyricist.

Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, Suffs, The Notebook, and The Wiz were the other nominees this year. Stay updated with the latest winners for today's ceremony as we update live winners here.

Listen to the Grammy-winning cast recording below:

The 2025 nominees marked the third consecutive year that only Broadway cast recordings have been nominated in the category, shutting out West End and Off-Broadway recordings.

The award goes to the principal vocalists and the album producers of 50% or more of the playing time of the album. The lyricists and composers of 50% or more of a score of a new recording are eligible, as long as their work has not been nominated in this category before.

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, recordings must be released between September 16, 2023 to August 30, 2024.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?