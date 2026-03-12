Video: Michelle Williams Performs ‘Spark of Creation’ From CHILDREN OF EDEN

Before writing Wicked, Stephen Schwartz composed the musical CHILDREN OF EDEN, and this spring a Chicago staged reading of the work will be available to stream online for one weekend only. Michelle Williams appears in the role of Eve in the concert production. Watch a video of Williams performing the song “Spark of Creation” below.

The star-studded concert presentation, CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert: The 2022 Live Chicago Staged Reading, features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin) and a book by John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby). The musical reimagines the biblical stories of Adam, Eve, Noah, and their descendants, exploring themes of love, loss, and the legacy of choice.

Readings and workshop presentations are typically part of the research and development process for theatre and are often limited to industry audiences. Chicago Theatre Fund is making this presentation available to the public through a limited streaming engagement.

CHILDREN OF EDEN in Concert: The 2022 Live Chicago Staged Reading will be available to stream April 23 through April 26..