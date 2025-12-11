PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL and More Nominated For WhatsOnStage Awards

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nominations have been announced for the 26th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. The announcement of the nominations marks the opening of the final voting stage (until 22 January), with winners revealed at the annual awards ceremony held on 8 March 2026 at The London Palladium.

WhatsOnStage's Darius Thompson and Alex Wood said: “UK theatre really has looked after the bear! It was no shock to see Paddington The Musical break the record for most nominations after the musical and technological marvel captured hearts and audiences after its Savoy Theatre debut.

“More broadly, we're thrilled to see the awards reflecting a diverse geographic spread, with nominees being recognised in places like Dundee, Cirencester, Mold, and Sheffield. While the West End often captures the spotlight, the unwavering support from local communities for their shows is always heartwarming to witness – and much deserved!”

The newly opened critically acclaimed smash-hit Paddington The Musical leads the field with a record-breaking 14 nominations – the most in WhatsOnStage Awards history. They receive nominations for Best New Musical; Best Performer in a Musical for jointly nominated James Hameed and Arti Shah who bring the beloved bear to life; Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for Victoria Hamilton-Barritt; Best Professional Debut Performance for Timi Akinyosade; Best Direction for Luke Sheppard; Best Choreography for Ellen Kane – who is also nominated for the National Theatre's Ballet Shoes; Best Set Design for Tom Pye; Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar - the latter, who designed the bear; Best Lighting Design for Neil Austin; Best Sound Design for Gareth Owen; Best Video Design for Ash J Woodward; Best Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Design for Campbell Young Associates; Best Music Supervision/Direction for Matt Brind; and Best Casting Direction for Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, Nick Hockaday and Annabelle Davis. Other major contenders in the musical categories include Evita with 9 nominations, and The Great Gatsby with 6 nominations.

Leading the straight play categories is The Importance of Being Earnest, currently running at the Noël Coward Theatre having transferred from the National Theatre, receiving 5 nominations – Best Play Revival; Best Supporting Performer in a Play for Stephen Fry; Best Costume Design for Rae Smith; Best Wigs, Hair and Make Up-Design for Rae Smith, with Kate Elizabeth, Campbell Young Associates and Adele Brandman; and Best Casting Direction for Alastair Coomer. Snapping at their heels are Much Ado About Nothing, Clarkston, Born With Teeth, The Seagull and Stereophonic, all with 4 nominations respectively.

In a strong year for Sonia Friedman Productions, the company receive 23 nominations from productions including Paddington The Musical, The Importance of Being Earnest - which they are co-producing in the West End with the National Theatre, and Stereophonic; with Jamie Lloyd Productions receiving 13 nominations and the National Theatre and RSC tying with 10 nominations apiece.

In the Best Performer in a Musical category, Hameed and Shah face stiff competition from Rachel Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez both for Evita, Jamie Muscato for The Great Gatsby, Lucie Jones for 13 Going on 30 The Musical, and Lauren Drew for Titanique. In the Best Supporting Performer in a Musical category, Hamilton-Barritt is nominated alongside Strictly favourite Amber Davies for The Great Gatsby, Bella Brown for Evita, Layton Williams for Titanique, Grace Mouat for 13 Going On 30 The Musical, and the mighty Muses from Hercules jointly nominated - Candace Furbert, Sharlene Hector, Brianna Ogunbawo, Malinda Parris, and Robyn Rose-Li.

Completing the gender-free performance categories are Best Performer in a Play, which sees previous WhatsOnStage Award winner Tom Hiddleston nominated for Much Ado About Nothing, facing off against fellow Shakespearean performer Jonathan Bailey for Richard II, and a host of new play nominees with Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia, Maxine Peake for The Last Stand of Mary Whitehouse, Ncuti Gatwa for Born With Teeth, and Joe Locke for Clarkston. For Best Supporting Performer in a Play the nominations are ‘Big Dog' Stephen Fry for The Importance of Being Earnest, Joe Alwyn for The Lady from the Sea, Emma Corrin for The Seagull, Yerin Ha for The Maids, Sophie Meliville for Clarkston and Mason Alexander Park for Much Ado About Nothing.

The final performance categories are for Best Professional Debut which see Akinyosade compete against Mia Carragher for The Hunger Games on Stage, Hannah Dodd for Cabaret, Ruaridh Mollica for Clarkston and both Jess Foley and Asha Parker-Wallace for Burlesque The Musical; and Best Takeover Performance, which once again features a strong showing from Cabaret with both Rob Madge and Eva Noblezada nominated, alongside Karis Anderson for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Stevie Doc for The Devil Wears Prada, Emma Kingston for Wicked and Alex Young for Operation Mincemeat.

Best New Musical is always a closely fought category, which sees Paddington The Musical take on Hercules, The Great Gatsby, Here and Now, Shucked and Titanique; and Best Musical Revival features two Lloyd Webber nominees in Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar up against The Producers, My Fair Lady, Little Shop of Horrors and Brigadoon.

The Best New Play category sees an eclectic mix of new work – The Comedy About Spies from WhatsOnStage Awards favourites Mischief Theatre, Inter Alia, Stereophonic, Clarkston, Through It All Together and Born With Teeth. In Best Play Revival, The Importance of Being Earnest faces stiff competition from Much Ado About Nothing, The Seagull, The Lady from the Sea, Richard II, and A Streetcar Named Desire.

In the Best Direction category, Sheppard is up against Tim Sheader for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Lynette Linton for Intimate Apparel – both at the Donmar Warehouse, Tamara Harvey for The Constant Wife, Jamie Lloyd for Much Ado About Nothing and Thomas Ostermeier for The Seagull.

Best West End Show sees the fan favourites battle it out – with Wicked, Cabaret, Hadestown, Les Misérables, Oliver! and Operation Mincemeat all in contention. Best Concert Event once again sees Rachel Zegler nominated up against Jeremy Jordan, Songs for a New World, Gravity, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and The Book Thief.

Best Regional Production nominees are Jesus Christ Superstar, 13 Going On 30 The Musical, Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, Krapp's Last Tape which saw Gary Oldman return to the stage after 40 years, Pride and Prejudice and Through It All Together; with Best Studio Production nominees including Be More Chill, Brixton Calling, Cul De Sac, The Frogs, The Last Five Years, and Young Frankenstein.

For the first time this year, in association with Go Live Theatre - a charity that uses the power of theatre to create inspiring experiences and unlock possibilities for children and young people and the official charity partner of this year's WhatsOnStage Awards – there will be the inaugural Best Child Performance category. Nominees will be announced in January, with the winner chosen by Go Live Theatre.

Now in their 26th year, the WhatsOnStage Awards remain the only major UK theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves. WhatsOnStage readers will be able to nominate and vote across a range of categories.

The 2026 ceremony will begin at 6.30pm and will see winners crowned across a wide range of categories. Audiences can expect a spectacular line-up of exclusive live performances from leading stage talent. The event is co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys. Tickets are now on sale via LW Theatres: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/.

The 26th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are supported by a wide range of partners from across the industry and beyond, including AKA Promotions Ltd, AudienceView, Boulevard Events, Brent Carpets, Concord, Dewynters, Disney Theatrical, Go Live Theatre, John Good, London Theatre Direct, Outernet Venues, Preevue, Re:Water, RSVP-ify, SINE Digital, Tandem Marketing Worldwide, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, The Londoner, Ticketmaster, Travelzoo and White Light.

THE NOMINATIONS IN FULL

THE SINE DIGITAL BEST PERFORMER IN A PLAY

Jonathan Bailey, Richard II, Bridge Theatre

Ncuti Gatwa, Born With Teeth, Wyndham's Theatre

Tom Hiddleston, Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Joe Locke, Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre

Maxine Peake, The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse, Nottingham Playhouse

Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia, National Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL – SPONSORED BY TICKETMASTER

Lauren Drew, Titanique, Criterion Theatre

James Hameed and Arti Shah, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Lucie Jones, 13 Going On 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House

Jamie Muscato, The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum

Diego Andres Rodriguez, Evita, The London Palladium

Rachel Zegler, Evita, The London Palladium

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A PLAY

Joe Alwyn, The Lady from the Sea, Bridge Theatre

Emma Corrin, The Seagull, Barbican Theatre

Stephen Fry, The Importance of Being Earnest, Noël Coward Theatre

Yerin Ha, The Maids, Donmar Warehouse

Sophie Melville, Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre

Mason Alexander Park, Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL – SPONSORED BY NEWMAN DISPLAYS

Bella Brown, Evita, The London Palladium

Amber Davies, The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum

Candace Furbert, Sharlene Hector, Brianna Ogunbawo, Malinda Parris, Robyn Rose-Li, Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Grace Mouat, 13 Going On 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House

Layton Williams, Titanique, Criterion Theatre

BEST PROFESSIONAL DEBUT – SPONSORED BY AKA

Timi Akinyosade, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Mia Carragher, The Hunger Games on Stage, Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre

Hannah Dodd, Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Jess Folley, Burlesque The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Ruaridh Mollica, Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre

Asha Parker, Burlesque The Musical, Savoy Theatre

BEST TAKEOVER

Karis Anderson, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Stevie Doc, The Devil Wears Prada, Dominion Theatre

Emma Kingston, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Rob Madge, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Eva Noblezada, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Alex Young, Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre

BEST NEW PLAY – SPONSORED BY DISNEY ON STAGE

Born With Teeth, Wyndham's Theatre

Clarkston, Trafalgar Theatre

The Comedy About Spies, Noël Coward Theatre

Inter Alia, National Theatre

Stereophonic, Duke of York's Theatre

Through It All Together, Leeds Playhouse

THE TRAVEL ZOO BEST NEW MUSICAL AWARD

The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum

Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Here and Now, UK Tour

Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Titanique, Criterion Theatre

THE LONDONER BEST PLAY REVIVAL AWARD

The Importance of Being Earnest, National Theatre / Noël Coward Theatre

The Lady from the Sea, Bridge Theatre

Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Richard II, Bridge Theatre

The Seagull, Barbican Theatre

A Streetcar Named Desire, Sheffield Theatres

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL – SPONSORED BY CONCORD THEATRICALS

Brigadoon, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Evita, The London Palladium

Jesus Christ Superstar, The Watermill Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors, Sheffield Theatres

My Fair Lady, Curve, Leicester

The Producers, Menier Chocolate Factory / Garrick Theatre

BEST WEST END SHOW – SPONSORED BY DEWYNTERS

Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Hadestown, Lyric Theatre

Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre

Oliver!, Gielgud Theatre

Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre

Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

BEST REGIONAL PRODUCTION

13 Going on 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, Manchester Opera House

Jesus Christ Superstar, The Watermill Theatre

Krapp's Last Tape, York Theatre Royal

Pride and Prejudice, UK Tour

Through It All Together, Leeds Playhouse

BEST CONCERT EVENT

The Book Thief in Concert, Prince of Wales Theatre

Gravity, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Hunchback of Notre Dame in Concert, Prince Edward Theatre

Jeremy Jordan: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Albert Hall

Songs For a New World, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Rachel Zegler: Live at The London Palladium, The London Palladium

BEST STUDIO PRODUCTION – SPONSORED BY THEATRICAL RIGHTS WORLDWIDE

Be More Chill, Old Joint Stock Theatre

Brixton Calling, South Playhouse Borough

Cul de Sac, Omnibus Theatre

The Frogs, South Playhouse Borough

The Last Five Years, Barn Theatre Cirencester and Reading Rep

Young Frankenstein, Hope Mill Theatre

BEST DIRECTION – SPONSORED BY LONDON THEATRE DIRECT

Tamara Harvey, The Constant Wife, RSC

Lynette Linton, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse

Jamie Lloyd, Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Thomas Ostermeier, The Seagull, Barbican Theatre

Tim Sheader, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse

Luke Sheppard, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY – SPONSORED BY LaDUCA SHOES

Fabian Aloise, Evita, The London Palladium

Ellen Kane, Ballet Shoes, National Theatre

Ellen Kane, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Lorin Latarro, The Producers, Menier Chocolate Factory / Garrick Theatre

Drew McOnie, Brigadoon, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Jennifer Weber, 13 Going on 30 The Musical, Manchester Opera House

THE PREEVUE BEST SET DESIGN AWARD

Frankie Bradshaw, Ballet Shoes, National Theatre

Lizzie Clachan, The Lady From the Sea, Bridge Theatre

Tom Pye, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum

Michael Taylor, My Fair Lady, Curve Leicester

David Zinn, Stereophonic, Duke of York's Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alex Berry, Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum

Colin Richmond, The Red Shoes, RSC

Gabrielle Slade and Tahra Zafar, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Rae Smith, The Importance of Being Earnest, National Theatre / Noël Coward Theatre

Michael Taylor, My Fair Lady, Curve Leicester

THE WHITE LIGHT BEST LIGHTING DESIGN AWARD

Neil Austin, Born with Teeth, Wyndham's Theatre

Neil Austin, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Jon Clark, Evita, The London Palladium

Paule Constable, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Chichester Festival Theatre

Howard Hudson, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse

Jessica Hung Han Yun, Hamlet Hail to the Thief, RSC

BEST SOUND DESIGN – SPONSORED BY HERE AT OUTERNET

Adam Fisher, Evita, The London Palladium

Tony Gayle, Wild Rose, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

Tom Gibbons, The Seagull, Barbican Theatre

Gareth Owen, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic, Duke of York's Theatre

Gareth Tucker, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse

BEST VIDEO DESIGN – SPONSORED BY STUDIO 20

Will Duke, Hamlet Hail to the Thief, RSC

Andrzej Goulding, Born with Teeth, Wyndham's Theatre

Luke Halls, Sing Street, Lyric Hammersmith

Zakk Hein, The Maids, Donmar Warehouse

Jamie Lloyd, Nick Ward, David Anderson, Evita, The London Palladium

Ash J Woodward, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

WIGS, HAIR AND MAKE-UP

Valerie Atkinson, Little Shop of Horrors, Sheffield Theatres

Campbell Young Associates, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Rae Smith, with Kate Elizabeth, Campbell Young Associates and Adele Brandman,

The Importance of Being Earnest, National Theatre / Noël Coward Theatre

Charles G LaPointe, Rachel Grier and Ashley Ryan, The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum

Mia M Neal, Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, Hercules, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Grace Smart, Cyrano de Bergerac, RSC

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION / SUPERVISION

Tom Brady, Hamlet Hail to the Thief, RSC

Matt Brind, Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Justin Craig, Stereophonic, Duke of York's Theatre

Stuart Morley, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Watermill Theatre

Sarah Travis, Davey Anderson, Ali Roocroft, Wild Rose, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

Alan Williams, Evita, The London Palladium

BEST CASTING DIRECTION

Pippa Ailion CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse

Stuart Burt, Make It Happen, Dundee Rep Theatre and Edinburgh International Festival

Alastair Coomer, The Importance of Being Earnest, National Theatre / Noël Coward Theatre

Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, Nick Hockaday, Annabelle Davis,

Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre

Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, Here We Are, National Theatre

Pearson Casting, Titanique, Criterion Theatre