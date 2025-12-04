Video: Matt Maltese & Michael Grady-Hall Perform 'Maybe This Christmas' From TWELFTH NIGHT

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Royal Shakespeare Company has released a new music video for its acclaimed production of Twelfth Night, directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah. Watch Matt Maltese and Michael Grady-Hall perform 'Maybe This Christmas' above!

The production transfers to the Barbican from Monday 8 December 2025 to Saturday 17 January 2026. The press performance will take place on Tuesday 16 December at 7pm.

A woman survives a shipwreck and washes up on an unknown shore. Alone and bereaved of her twin brother, she embarks on a secret new life as a go-between for two people in the extremity of love and grief.

After a sold-out, five-star run in Stratford-upon-Avon, where Puwanarajah won the UK Theatre Award for Best Director, the production now transfers to London. Featuring striking designs by James Cotterill, this acclaimed staging continues with a blend of returning favourites and new talent.

The full cast comprises: Freema Agyeman (Olivia), Emily Benjamin (Priest), Norman Bowman (Antonio), George Fletcher (Second Officer/Orsino's Attendant), Demetri Goritsas (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Michael Grady-Hall (Feste), Danielle Henry (Maria), Gwyneth Keyworth (Viola), Michael Lyle (First Officer/Orsino's Attendant), Cat McKeever (Sea Captain), Daniel Millar (Fabian), Reece Miller (Orsino's Attendant), Daniel Monks (Orsino), Charlotte O'Leary (Olivia's Woman), Thom Petty (Curio), Rhys Rusbatch (Sebastian), Joplin Sibtain (Sir Toby Belch), Tom Sowinski (Orsino's Attendant), Samuel West (Malvolio) and David Whitworth (Valentine).