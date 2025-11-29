Tom Stoppard, Tony-Winning Playwright, Dies at 88

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of prolific playwright Tom Stoppard, who dies at his home in Dorset, England. He was 88 years old. The news was shared earlier today by United Agents:



"We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home ir Dorset, surrounded by his family. He will he remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language. It was an honour to work with Tom and to know him."

Stoppards plays include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, The Real Inspector Hound, After Magritte, Jumpers, New Found Land, Dogg’s Hamlet, Cahoot’s Macbeth, Travesties, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour (a play for actors and orchestra written with André Previn), Night and Day, The Real Thing, Hapgood, Arcadia, Indian Ink, The Invention of Love, The Coast of Utopia, Rock ‘n’ Roll and The Hard Problem.

His radio plays include Albert’s Bridge, Artist Descending a Staircase, The Dog It Was That Died, If You’re Glad I’ll Be Frank, and most recently, his dramatic imagining of Pink Floyd’s Darkside of the Moon, Darkside.

Stoppard was also a writer for film and television and received the Academy Award for the screenplay of Shakespeare in Love.

Over the course of his career, he received numerous awards including an Academy Award, three Laurence Olivier Awards, and five Tony Awards, the most recent being Leopoldstadt in 2022. A revival of Acardia will be presented at London's Old Vic in 2026.