Photos: A GHOST IN YOUR EAR Extends, Plus Get a First Look

With the production currently in preview, HFH Productions and Hampstead Theatre have announced that the world premiere of Jamie Armitage’s A Ghost In Your Ear is extending, now running until the 31 January 2026. First-look production photos have also been released.

Writer and Director Jamie Armitage said, “Hearing the gasps and screams from audiences during previews has been a true thrill! It’s a special reward for all the phenomenal work by our cast and team throughout the process. What makes me especially happy is how both horror fans and non-horror fans have been responding so positively, and I love that the extension means even more people can come see our spooky ghost story!”.

An actor arrives late at a sound studio for a last-minute job that he is yet to see the script for: an audiobook recording of a particularly chilling ghost story. But as the evening progresses, the horrors start to escape the pages of the story, and haunt the studio itself...

A Ghost In Your Ear is the new play from Jamie Armitage, the writer/director of 2024 sell-out hit An Interrogation. Made in collaboration with Ben and Max Ringham (ANNA, National Theatre and Blindness, Donmar Warehouse).