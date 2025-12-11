Video: Michael Greif Picks the Shows That Shaped Him

Which shows from Broadway past have made the biggest impact on Broadway present? How have the legends of yesterday shaped the stars of today? BroadwayWorld is finding out in our brand new series, The Shows That Shaped Me.

In this video, watch as director Michael Greif walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classics he most adores?

You can currently see Greif's work on Broadway in Hell's Kitchen, now running at the Shubert Theatre. Next, he directs Beautiful Little Fool, running this January at the Soutwark Playhouse. Told through the eyes of their adult daughter Scottie, Beautiful Little Fool tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald: brilliant, tempestuous and infamous.Years on from the Roaring Twenties, with the party long over, the lives and writings of Scottie’s legendary parents are brought vividly to life in this new musical.

Beautiful Little Fool features electrifying music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau (‘Wicked’ Broadway, ‘Renascence’) and a powerful book by Mona Mansour (‘The Vagrant Trilogy’). This UK premiere stars Lauren Ward (‘Matilda’, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’) as Scottie, David Hunter (‘Waitress’, ‘The Time Traveller’s Wife’, ‘Once’) as F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Hannah Corneau as Zelda.

The release of the full Beautiful Little Fool concept album – featuring Jessie Mueller, Ryan Vasquez and Hannah Corneau – continues to build excitement ahead of the London premiere. The full album is now available to stream on all major platforms. Recorded in New York with orchestrations and musical direction by Adam Rothenberg, the album offers an early introduction to Hannah Corneau’s lush and emotionally charged score.