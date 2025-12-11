BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Will Hold Children's Casting Call For Lead Role

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Billy Elliot the Musical will search for US and Canadian boys to play the role of Billy in a forthcoming run of the multi award-winning hit show. Dates, location and full details for the run of the production will be announced in due course.

The production is searching for boys aged 9 - 14 and under 5ft. Ballet experience is preferred. Tap is a bonus. Max height 5ft. Unchanged voices only.

For US and Canadian boys interested in playing Billy, please go to norabrennancasting.com and click on “audition” button.

For UK children, please get in touch with billy@jessicaronane.com which will take you to an application form to enter your details and pick a city near you to come and audition.

About Billy Elliot

Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, this original production of Billy Elliot the Musical has been seen by over 10.5 million people across five continents and is the recipient of over 80 awards internationally, including ten Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards.

Based on the highly successful film, the show is set in a northern mining town against the background of the 1984/’85 miners’ strike and follows Billy’s journey from boxing to ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

Billy Elliot the Musical is brought to life by the multiple award-winning creative team behind the film including writer Lee Hall (book and lyrics), director Stephen Daldry and choreographer, Peter Darling, joined by Elton John who composed the show’s score. The production features scenic design by Ian MacNeil, costume design is by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Rick Fisher and sound design by Paul Arditti. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Martin Koch.