Photo: Mason Alexander Park in OH, MARY! in the West End

You can now get a first look at Mason Alexander Park in the West End premiere of OH, MARY! which has its first performance at Trafalgar Theatre tonight, 3 December 2025.

Directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony Award-winning Cole Escola, the West End production will see Mason Alexander Park star as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband. OH, MARY! is booking until 25 April 2026.

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan