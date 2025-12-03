 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photo: Mason Alexander Park in OH, MARY! in the West End

The West End production will see Mason Alexander Park star as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone.

By: Dec. 03, 2025

You can now get a first look at Mason Alexander Park in the West End premiere of OH, MARY! which has its first performance at Trafalgar Theatre tonight, 3 December 2025.

Directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony Award-winning Cole Escola, the West End production will see Mason Alexander Park star as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband. OH, MARY! is booking until 25 April 2026.

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Regional Awards
Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos