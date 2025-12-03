BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Will Hold Children's Casting Call

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Billy Elliot the Musical will search for children to play the roles of Billy, Michael and Debbie in a forthcoming run of the multi award-winning hit show. Dates, location and full details for the run of the production will be announced in due course.

Casting Director Jessica Ronane said today “We are delighted to be starting a new nationwide search to find our next generation of boys to play Billy Elliot. Following in the footsteps of some of the most beloved stars whose careers were launched by this extraordinary production.”

BILLY & MICHAEL

Boys aged 9 - 14 and under 5ft.

Tap and ballet experience are a bonus but not essential

Max height 5ft

Unchanged voices only

DEBBIE

Must be 9 to 12 years of age, under 4ft 8. Some ballet experience.

Girls applying for Debbie MUST be from the North East of England.

For Billy, Michael & Debbie – please get in touch with billy@jessicaronane.com which will take you to an application form to enter your details and pick a city near you to come and audition.

If you have any questions or would like to apply for any of the other child roles which must be based in Greater London then please reach out to billy@jessicaronane.com.

About Billy Elliot

Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, this original production of Billy Elliot the Musical has been seen by over 10.5 million people across five continents and is the recipient of over 80 awards internationally, including ten Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards.

Based on the highly successful film, the show is set in a northern mining town against the background of the 1984/’85 miners’ strike and follows Billy’s journey from boxing to ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

Billy Elliot the Musical is brought to life by the multiple award-winning creative team behind the film including writer Lee Hall (book and lyrics), director Stephen Daldry and choreographer, Peter Darling, joined by Elton John who composed the show’s score. The production features scenic design by Ian MacNeil, costume design is by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Rick Fisher and sound design by Paul Arditti. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Martin Koch.