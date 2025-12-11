Lily Allen Teases WEST END GIRL Stage Adaptation

Lily Allen may be bringing her new album to the stage. During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the musician confirmed that a theatrical adaptation of "West End Girl" is currently in development in London.

"That's true, yeah," she told Fallon. Upon asking her about her involvement, she played coy, saying, "I might be...The ink is not dry," she said, adding that she is "definitely having conversations with people." Allen is no stranger to the stage, having recently appeared in sold-out runs of 2:22 A Ghost Story (Olivier nomination) and The Pillowman, in addition to a recent starring role in a new adaptation of Ibsen's domestic tragedy Hedda Gabler.

Her fifth album, West End Girl, was released on October 24 via BMG. It tells the story of a married woman, chronicling the ups and downs of a relationship journey. The record is her first in seven years, and features 14 brand new songs, written and recorded over a 10-day period in Los Angeles starting in Dec 2024, and later finished in London and New York. It has received acclaim from critics and listeners and Allen will embark on a concert tour for the album next year.

Allen's first two albums, her 2006 debut Alright, Still, and its follow-up It's Not Me, It's You, sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. Then came her Mercury-nominated 2018 album No Shame and memoir My Thoughts Exactly, before she announced she was stepping away from music.

Listen to the album here: