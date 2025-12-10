Photos: Jo Foster, Katie Brayben and More in INTO THE WOODS at the Bridge Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photos of London Theatre Company's Into the Woods. The major new production, helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt, is currently in previews at the Bridge Theatre with an opening night set for Thursday 11 December. Into the Woods is scheduled to play until Saturday 30 May 2026.

Taking to the stage are Valda Aviks (The Addams Family Musical – original UK tour) as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer (The Wizard of Oz – London Palladium) as Cinderella’s Father, Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye – Broadway & Almeida; Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Baker’s Wife, Bella Brown (Evita – London Palladium) as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as Cinderella, Kate Fleetwood (London Road – National Theatre; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Witch, Jo Foster (Why Am I So Single? – Garrick Theatre) as Jack, Michael Gould (Oedipus – Wyndham’s Theatre) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jennifer Hepburn (Mamma Mia! – Novello Theatre) as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hana Ichijo (The Baker’s Wife – Menier Chocolate Factory) as Lucinda, Julie Jupp (A Christmas Carol – Old

Vic) as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal (The Little Big Things – Soho Place) as Little Red Ridinghood, Hughie O’Donnell (King Lear – Wyndham’s Theatre) as the Steward, Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Palace Theatre; Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play) as the Baker, Oliver Savile (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera – His Majesty’s Theatre) as Rapunzel’s Prince. Completing the cast are Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew (Cabaret – The Kit Kat Club), Jacob Fowler (Heathers – The Other Palace), Sophie Linder-Lee (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) and Chloe Saracco (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse).

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s dazzling musical, the Baker, the Baker’s Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take us beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.