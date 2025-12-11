Photos: DANIEL'S HUSBAND Press Night at the Marylebone Theatre in London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michael McKeever’s hit off-Broadway play DANIEL’S HUSBAND is making its UK Premiere at the Marylebone Theatre in London for a limited season through 10 January 2026.

The production held its press night on 9 December 2025. Guests in attendance included Hannah Dodd, Cassidy Janson, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Harrison Osterfield, Daniel Fletcher, James Phoon, Kizzy Edgell, Con O'Neil, Michael Brandon & Glynis Barber, Peter Caulfield among others Check out photos from the press night below!

David Bedella (three-time Olivier Award winner for & Juliet, In the Heights & Jerry Springer: The Opera), Luke Fetherston (Big Mood, Channel 4), Raiko Gohara (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Netflix), Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock, Ambassadors Theatre) and Liza Sadovy (Olivier Award win for Cabaret, The KitKat Club, West End) star as Barry, Mitchell, Trip, Daniel, and Lydia respectively.

Daniel and Mitchell live a meticulously curated life; they have successful careers, a beautifully appointed home, devoted friends, and a profound love for one another. But an unexpected crisis jeopardises their boundlessly bright future, shaking the foundation of their relationship and testing the strength of their devotion. DANIEL’S HUSBAND wrestles with the nature of commitment and the complexities of our intricately layered beliefs.

DANIEL’S HUSBAND is directed by Alan Souza with set & costume design by Justin Williams, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Sarah Weltman, casting by Arthur Carrington, and artwork by Steph Pyne Design.

Photo Credit: Ben Hewis