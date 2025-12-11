 tracker
Photos: DANIEL'S HUSBAND Press Night at the Marylebone Theatre in London

By: Dec. 11, 2025

Michael McKeever’s hit off-Broadway play DANIEL’S HUSBAND is making its UK Premiere at the Marylebone Theatre in London for a limited season through 10 January 2026. 

The production held its press night on 9 December 2025. Guests in attendance included Hannah Dodd, Cassidy Janson, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Harrison Osterfield, Daniel Fletcher, James Phoon, Kizzy Edgell, Con O'Neil, Michael Brandon & Glynis Barber, Peter Caulfield among others  Check out photos from the press night below!

David Bedella (three-time Olivier Award winner for & Juliet, In the Heights & Jerry Springer: The Opera), Luke Fetherston (Big Mood, Channel 4), Raiko Gohara (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Netflix), Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock, Ambassadors Theatre) and Liza Sadovy (Olivier Award win for Cabaret, The KitKat Club, West End) star as Barry, Mitchell, Trip, Daniel, and Lydia respectively.

Daniel and Mitchell live a meticulously curated life; they have successful careers, a beautifully appointed home, devoted friends, and a profound love for one another.  But an unexpected crisis jeopardises their boundlessly bright future, shaking the foundation of their relationship and testing the strength of their devotion. DANIEL’S HUSBAND wrestles with the nature of commitment and the complexities of our intricately layered beliefs.

DANIEL’S HUSBAND is directed by Alan Souza with set & costume design by Justin Williams, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Sarah Weltman, casting by Arthur Carrington, and artwork by Steph Pyne Design.

Photo Credit: Ben Hewis

Raiko Gohara , Liza Sadovy, Luke Fetherston, Joel Harper-Jackson, David Bedella

Liza Sadovy, Raiko Gohara, Joel-Harper Jackson, David Bedella, Luke Fetherston

Raiko Gohara, Liza Sadovy, Luke Fetherston, Joel-Harper Jackson, David Bedella

Maimuna Menon

Olli Hull

Peter Caulfield

Row Seward

Samuel Jordan and Maimuna Menon

Glynis Barber

Greg Hicks

Hannah van der Westhuysen

Harrison Osterfield

Henry Rowley

James Phoon

Justin Williams

Kevin Hughes

Kirsty MacLaren and Scott Folan

Kizzy Edgell

Alan Greenhalgh

Alan Greenhalgh, Alan Souza, Ronnie Plasters

Ronnie Plasters, Alan Souza

Alan Souza

Alexander Gifford

Amy DiBartolomeo and guest

Amy DiBartolomeo

Buck Braithwaite

Cassidy Janson

Ceara Coveney

Con O'Neil

Daniel Fletcher

Frances Mayli McCann

Glynis Barber and Michael Brandon

Cast and Creative Team

Cast of Daniel's Husband

David Bedella

Liza Sadovy and Alan Souza


