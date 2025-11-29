Video: Official Music Video for 'One of Us' from West End's PADDINGTON

The cast album will release in 2026.
Watch the official music video for "One of Us" from the West End's Paddington the Musical.
The show is running now at the Savoy Theatre, and a cast album is on the way in 2026.
The cast features Timi Akinyosade, Esme Bacalla-hayes, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, David Birch, Amy Booth-Steel, Joseph Bramley, Tarinn Callender, Leo Collon, Adrian Der Gregorian, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Tom Edden, Brenda Edwards, Aimée Fisher, James Hameed, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Stevie Hare, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Teddy Kempner, Bonnie Langford, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Wicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O'Reilly, Abbie Purvis, Ben Redfern, Amy Ellen Richardson, Hugo Rolland, Jasper Rowse, Ali Sarebani, Arti Shah, Simon Shorten, and Hassan Taj.