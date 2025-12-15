Cornelia Murr to Play 2026 'Last Run To The Center' Headline Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Cornelia Murr has announced her “Last Run To The Center” headline tour of North America that kicks off on March 10 in Minneapolis, MN and concludes in Felton, CA on May 15.

Along the way she will stop at The Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on March 14 and The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA on March 26. Other markets include Chicago, Nashville, and Vancouver. Tickets are on-sale Wednesday, December 17 at 12pm ET and will be available here.

Leading to the tour, Murr will be heading to Levon Helm Studio in Woodstock, NY for a show on January 31 (tickets are available here). She is also returning to Red Cloud, NE where she wrote and recorded Run To The Center for a February 13 show at the Red Cloud Opera House (tickets are available here starting December 17).

Murr has also announced a Maston remix of Run To The Center’s “How Do You Get By,” set for release on December 25th. She says, "Always intriguing to hear how another mind would approach a composition and I’m pleased to give you this as a little seasonal offering." The upcoming remix will follow the release of B-Sides, this fall’s two-track collection featuring “Treaty” and “Gotta Give”.

Earlier this year, she released her album, Run to the Singer, which includes the singles “Skylight,” “Pushing East,” “How Do You Get By,” and “Meantime."

Cornelia Murr Tour Dates

1/31 - Levin Helm Studio - Woodstock, NY

2/13 — Red Cloud Opera House — Red Cloud, NE

3/10 — 7th Street Entry — Minneapolis, MN

3/11 — Empty Bottle — Chicago, IL

3/13 — Pearl Street — Washington, DC

3/14 — Music Hall of Williamsburg — New York, NY

3/15 — Johnny Brenda's — Philadelphia, PA

3/17 — Pinhook — Durham, NC

3/18 — The Earl — Atlanta, GA

3/19 — Third Man — Nashville, TN

3/21 — Deep Ellum Art Co — Dallas, TX

3/22 — 29th St Ballroom — Austin, TX

3/25 — Rebel Lounge — Phoenix, AZ

3/26 — Lodge Room — Los Angeles, CA

5/7 — Holocene — Portland, OR

5/8 — Churchill Baker — Baker City, OR

5/9 — Substation — Seattle, WA

5/10 — Wise Hall — Vancouver, WA

5/13 — Rickshaw — San Francisco, CA

5/14 — Starlet Room — Sacramento, CA

5/15 — Felton Music Hall — Felton, CA