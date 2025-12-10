Jordan Matthew Brown To Lead ZACK By Harold Brighouse at Mint Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jordan Matthew Brown (Book of Mormon) will play the title role of ZACK by Harold Brighouse at Mint Theater Company.



Zachariah Munning has a natural sweetness that is unappreciated by his family. They long ago decided he was just lazy and dim. Zack's calculating mother and cold-blooded brother are scheming to take advantage of a rich relative who is coming to visit. They believe her wealth might solve the problem of their failing business and are ready to sacrifice Zack for their own aims.



Spoiler alert, Zack comes out on top. “There is something here about the importance of kindness and the underdog winning that makes the audience exude sighs of contentment…It's a preposterous happy-ever-after tale, but one that should melt the most cynical heart,” says Lyn Gardner of The Guardian.

Jordan Matthew Brown's Broadway and National Tour credits include Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon. Off-Broadway credits include: Jack in Into the Woods (Sternfeld Studio's immersive production in the woods), As Time Goes By (Out of the Box Theatrics). Regional: Dennis in All Shook Up (Goodspeed), Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (Kansas City Rep), William Barfée in The 25th...Spelling Bee (George Street Playhouse), Motel in Fiddler on the Roof (North Shore Music Theatre).

The creative team will include Brittany Vasta (scenic design), Kindall Almond (costume design), Mary Louise Geiger (lighting design), Jane Shaw (sound design), Chris Fields (prop design), and Stephanie Klapper (casting director).

This Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row will begin February 21st for a limited run through March 28th. Opening Night is set for Sunday March 8th. Tickets from $39 are on sale now. Zack runs 2 hours, including one intermission.