Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 15, 2025
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 28%

Deanne Zogleman - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 17%

Eric Sciotto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 15%

Kyle Vespested - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 14%

Courtney Wages - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 11%

Courtney Wages - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Forum Theatre 8%

Dylan Blackwood - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie Urban - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 27%

Gwyn Birk - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 16%

Julia Faust and Monte Wheeler - HALLOWEEN THE 13TH - Mosley Street Melodrama 12%

Chadwick Armstrong - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 11%

Chadwick Armstrong - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 10%

Greg Dalton-White - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 8%

Greg Dalton-White - THE COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall 8%

Megan Reed - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Forum Theatre 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Darrian Leatherman - MATILDA - Newton community theatre 15%

Brian Marcum - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 14%

Chaz Wolcott - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Rick Bumgardner - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Steve Hitchcock - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 11%

Eric Sciotto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Kathy Page Hauptman - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 5%

Rick Bumgardner - CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's. Downtown Theatre 5%

Kathy Page Hauptman - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Forum Theatre 4%

Kathy Page-Hauptman - JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Forum Theatre 4%

Rick Bumgardner - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 4%

Cody Walls - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Cody Walls - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Play
Misty Maynard - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 35%

Phil Speary - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 10%

Steve Miotto - BOOK OF DAYS - Wichita Community Theatre 10%

Mark Schuster - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

Ryan Schafer - FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 8%

Joe Parrish - THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 7%

John Dalton-White - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 6%

Misty Maynard - YOU TAKE THE CAKE - Kechi Playhouse 5%

Kathy Page Hauptman - HARVEY - Forum Theatre 4%

John Dalton-White - THE COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall 4%

Phil Speary - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 2%

Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 22%

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 7%

LOVES LABOURS LOST - Wichita Shakespeare Company 6%

ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 6%

THE COTTAGE - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 3%

EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 3%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 3%

URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 2%

THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 2%

SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 2%

CAFE PUTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown 1%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maranda DeBusk - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 19%

Arthur Reese - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 15%

Maranda Debusk - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 15%

Tony Applegate - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 14%

Stan Longhofer - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 13%

Arthur Reese - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 13%

Kent Buess - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 6%

Kent Buess - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Thomas Wesley Douglas - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 26%

Dacia Brown - DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY/BEATLES MANIA - Mosley Street Melodrama 15%

Linda Starkey - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 13%

Paul Graves - COMPANY - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

Ken Gale - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Simon Hill - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 10%

Chris Shaw - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 7%

Ben Balleau - CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 6%

Best Musical
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 22%

NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 16%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Newton community theatre 14%

WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 10%

ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 6%

EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 6%

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Forum Theatre 5%

BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 4%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 2%

Best New Play Or Musical
CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 43%

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 25%

FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 18%

THE FREE STATE - Self Produced 14%

Best Performer In A Musical
Mike McDowell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 24%

Mia Kreebs - MATILDA - Newton community theatre 13%

Brendan Dallaire - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

Kennedy Caughall - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Claire Gehrig - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown 7%

Nora Graham - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Courtney Wages - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 4%

Austin Ragusin - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Zachary Garraway - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Ethan Badders - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Hannah Hill - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Zach Garraway - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Chelsey Ehersman - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Forum Theatre 2%

Gina Austin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 2%

Paul Ellis Jackson - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 2%

Tara Shaffer - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 2%

Ryan Ehresman - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 2%

Meghan Gratzer - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Chelsey Ehresman - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Erin Polewski - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 25%

Ashely McCracken - BOOK OF DAYS - Wichita Community Theatre 12%

Katriana Isaacs Kisner - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 10%

Shane Goldsmith - ROMEO & JULIET - Wichita Shakespeare Company 8%

Zeke Thompson - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 7%

Injoy Fountain - DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY - Mosley Street Melodrama 6%

Holland Lee Kiser - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Joe Parrish - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 5%

Briley Meek - DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

Deanne Zogleman - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 3%

Emily Redfield - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 3%

Scott Noah - FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 3%

Lydia Pirilli - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 3%

Miranda Windholz - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 3%

Holland Kiser - THE COTTAGE - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

Crystal Meek - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 2%

John Dalton-White - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 1%

Lydia Pirelli - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 0%

Best Play
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 26%

YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 14%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

BOOK OF DAYS - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 6%

DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 5%

LOVES LABOURS LOST - Wichita Shakespeare Company 5%

DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 3%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

THE COTTAGE - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

FORGETTING THE TITANS - Mosley Street Melodrama 2%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Guild Hall Players 2%

THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 1%

SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Shobe - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 24%

Jordan Slusher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Music Theatre Wichita 19%

Bruce Brockman - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 14%

Stan Longhofer - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Wichita Community Theatre 13%

Michael Downs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

J Branson - CAFE PUTTANESCA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

Randy Harrison - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 7%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Muehl - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 28%

Kirk Longhofer - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 20%

Jason Huffman - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 16%

Jason Huffman - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 12%

Kirk Longhofer - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 12%

Jordan Dinkel - DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS - Mosley Street Melodrama 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Joseph Urick - URINETOWN - ROXY'S Downtown 20%

Kelsi Harris - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Wichita Community Theatre 19%

Abigail Miller - MATILDA - Newton community theatre 13%

Zachary Doran - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Injoy Fountain - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Andy Bakun - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Dex O'Neal - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Kyle Vespestad - URINETOWN - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 4%

Hayley Loya - EVITA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 3%

Dillon Giles - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 2%

John Keckeisen - WAITRESS - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Zachary Garraway - ONCE - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Christi Moore - COMPANY - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 2%

Becca Petersen - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

Hannah Hill - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Greg Dalton-White - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 1%

Lauren Quigley - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Orion Turner - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 1%

Aurelia Williams - NEWSIES - Music Theatre Wichita 1%

Duane Ellis Jackson - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 0%

Myriam Zamy - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 0%

Ted Dvorak - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 0%

Dominic Trivigno - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 0%

James Carroll - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 0

John Dalton-White - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Forum Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nicholas Dreier - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 17%

Owen Balman - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 15%

Chelsie Penner - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 14%

Kelsi Harris - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kechi Playhouse 13%

Nick Albrecht - DRACULA - Roxy's Downtown Theatre 11%

Vonda Schuster - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 6%

Jeremy Buoy - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 4%

Crystal Meek - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 4%

Matthew Gwinner - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep) 3%

Joy Pointe - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 3%

Mary Tush Green - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 3%

Gilbert Henderson - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 2%

Hagan Simmons - COVER OF LIFE - Guild Hall Players 2%

James Robert Hurst - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Guild Hall Players 2%

Crystal Meek - THE SHADOW BOX - Guild Hall Players 1%

Favorite Local Theatre
Wichita Community Theatre 28%

Kechi Playhouse 25%

ICT Rep 9%

Guild Hall Players 7%

Newton Community Theatre 7%

Mosley Street Melodrama 6%

Empire House Players 5%

Forum Theatre 5%

Wichita Shakespeare Company 5%

Great Plains Threatre 2%

Maize Rec Center 2%

Regional Awards
Wichita Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (Wichita Community Theatre)
22% of votes
2. NEWSIES (Music Theatre Wichita)
16.2% of votes
3. MATILDA THE MUSICAL (Newton community theatre)
13.9% of votes

