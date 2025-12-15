Video: Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher Perform From CHESS on TODAY





Last week, Chess stars Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher joined TODAY's Citi Concert Series, treating Studio 1A to several performances from the ongoing revival of the musical.

Watch to see Michele and Christopher perform 'Mountain Duet' from the production, along with other performances from the lead stars below. The show is now running at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.

Aaron Tveit and Company Perform "One Night in Bangkok"

Lea Michele Performs "Heaven Help My Heart"

Chess made its highly anticipated return to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 15, ahead of its official Opening Night on Sunday, November 16. It will run through Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

The cast also includes Hannah Cruz (Suffs) as Svetlana, Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera) as Molokov, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) as Walter, and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as The Arbiter.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), the musical includes music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by EGOT winner Tim Rice (Evita). The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress).