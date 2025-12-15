Joanna Pickering's Thriller CRASH LANDING Develops at the Tank With Special Dates

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Joanna Pickering's one-woman show Crash Landing is in development at The Tank, with special presentation dates. The next show will take place on December 15th at 7pm.

Crash Landing is an action-packed, mind-bending psychological thriller that began performances at the Tank on November 13 and will continue developing with live audiences through early 2026, ahead of its anticipated off-Broadway launch later that year. Pickering stars in her one-woman show and it is produced by Broadway and Off-Broadway producer Eric Krebs.

Crash Landing follows a night of celebration that turns into a nightmare when an engine fails on Flight 872 (running time 90 mins). Learn more about the show here.

Early audience responses from these development presentations describe the play as a powerful and gripping thriller with tense suspense and unexpected twists.

Tickets for Crash Landing are sponsor tickets, supporting the development of new plays and playwrights at The Tank. The Tank supports a dynamic and innovative roster of theatre programming. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, The Tank Core Production Program serves companies and solo artists as they create new work for the stage, developing projects through readings, workshops, and presentations.

About Joanna Pickering

Joanna Pickering is a multi-award-winning British actress and playwright. She has sold out black box theaters in New York City, London, and Paris and her plays are available from The Drama Book Shop, Google Books, and Next Stage Press. In 2026, she secured a three-play deal to star in her one-woman shows Crash Landing, Cease and Desist, and Laughing in the Dark, beginning off-Broadway in 2026.

Her other works include Lara's Journey (live-streamed to over one million viewers supporting Ukrainian refugees and presented at the Off-Avignon Theatre Festival). Don't Harm the Animals (starring Pickering), Bad Victims (two sold-out runs), Cat and Mouse, The Endgame, Beach Break, Misty, and Rover, as well as the published trilogy Truth, Lies and Deception.

As an actress, Pickering has won six independent Best Actress awards. She holds a BSc in Pure Mathematics and is a member of The Actors Studio PDU, The Actors Gym and many women-led organizations. She has collaborated with United Nations campaigns and gender rights initiatives. She is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, MAA, and Talented in Paris. www.joannapickering.com | Instagram: @joannapickering

About Eric Krebs

Eric Krebs is a Tony-nominated theatre producer with a career spanning more than 50 years, during which he has worked as a producer, theatre founder and operator, and college professor. His producing organization, Eric Krebs Theatrical Management, was founded in 1979.

In 1974, he founded the George Street Playhouse regional theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey, now in its 51st season. He built and operated Off-Broadway's John Houseman Theater Center and Douglas Fairbanks Theater for more than 20 years. Most recently, he renovated and reopened a 160-seat Off-Broadway venue as Theater 555 at 555 West 42nd Street in New York City, where he both produces his own projects and hosts rentals.

His Broadway credits include Bill Maher: Victory Begins at Home (Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event), Neil Simon's The Dinner Party, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues (four Tony Award nominations including Best Musical), and Electra starring Zoë Wanamaker (three Tony Award nominations).