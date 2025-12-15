Watch: Julie Benko Stars in Music Video as Zelda Fitzgerald From THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Julie Benko stars in the new music video for “I’ll Be Here” – a highlight from The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul, the new musical by Christie Baugher. Watch the music video here!

The single of “I’ll Be Here” is currently available through Brainstorm Records on all digital and streaming platforms. The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul is a two-actor chamber musical that dramatizes the tumultuous marriage of Jazz Age literary legends Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald. The video, which features exclusive studio footage, is produced by Frank Galgano and Steven Johnston. Benko, who broke out in her acclaimed star turn in Broadway’s Funny Girl, is joined by a 12-piece orchestra with a lilting arrangement by Galgano and Matt Castle. Listen to the song on Spotify, Apple Music, and other services.

“I’ll Be Here” serves as a first listen to the material, ahead of an industry presentation in the Spring of 2026, followed by a commercial Off-Broadway production. The show will be directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home, Dear Evan Hansen, and Off-Broadway productions of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Bigfoot!) and produced by Brainstorm Live Entertainment. At this fall’s launch event for The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul, a selection of songs was performed by Broadway stars Julie Benko and Bobby Conte (Company, The Who’s Tommy).