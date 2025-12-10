Olivia Winn with For the Fun LLC & TheaterLab to Present (NO) REFUNDS This January

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe and a sold out engagement in New York, Theaterlab and Producer Oliva Winn with For the Fun LLC will present the return engagement of (No) Refunds written by Katy Murphy (Lovers Anonymous) and directed by Kelsey Robins (My Fair Lady). Produced as a Theaterlab Presents production, (No) Refunds will begin performances on Wednesday, January 14 for a limited run through Saturday January 24, 2025 at Theaterlab.

(No) Refunds is an interactive gameshow-play hosted by the dazzling, delightful, and only occasionally maniacal Tiffany Gold, an old-school American gameshow host and model presenter all-in-one – who quite literally depends on your entertainment.

One premium ticket holder, dubbed the “Star Player” for the evening, will compete in three games designed to amuse the audience and showcase their talents. Only those best-suited to handle the demands of stardom will walk away with a full refund. Do you have what it takes?

(No) Refunds is a play about the real-world costs of being a working artist in our contemporary world, disguised as the most fun you’ve ever had at the theatre.

The cast of (No) Refunds will include Murphy as Tiffany Gold and Grant Kennedy Lewis (Sanctuary City) as Alex.

The performance schedule for (No) Refunds is as follows: Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 3pm.

Access tickets for (No) Refunds will begin at $27.50 including fees. Patrons can also purchase True Cost tickets, beginning at $71.50 with fees included. Only one “Star Player” ticket will be on sale for each performance. Every “Star Player” will have the chance to win a full refund on their ticket, which is available for $99 with fees included. Theaterlab offers a range of ticketing prices to reflect the company’s commitment to transparency and accessibility. General admission audience members have the option to purchase a ticket at whichever price point they feel the most comfortable with.