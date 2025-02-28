Jenn Colella, Norbert Leo Butz, and More to Perform at 54 Below in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Jenn Colella, Norbert Leo Butz, and more. See the full March programming here!

Paulo Szot – MARCH 1, 4, & 5 AT 7PM

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific), after originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet for the last two years on Broadway, returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This Enchanted Evening will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage but not only!

$84.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $139 premium seating (includes $14 in fees) - $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN DO IT BETTER: 4TH EDITION, FEAT. Kim Onah & MORE! – MARCH 1 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a Women’s History Month edition of this popular series! They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York’s most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Come join us at 54 Below to celebrate women’s rights as partial proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Featuring Mackenzie Cannon, Rebecca Codas, Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Joyah Dominique, Meghan Fitton, Hillary Fisher, Dorcas Leung, Miranda Luze, Paris Martino, Alisa Melendez, Jenny Mollet, Kim Onah, Sabrina Santana, Hannah T. Skokan, Brooke Sterling, and B Noel Thomas.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I’LL BE HERE TOMORROW: THE OPTIMISM OF Jerry Herman – MARCH 2 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage aux Folles.

Those three shows, plus many others, all emerged from the marvelous musical mind of Tony Award® winner Jerry Herman.

Join us on March 2nd for an evening of songs and stories performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to bring Jerry Herman’s music to vivid life.

Behind the Curtain’s Robert W. Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the man who gave the world such musical moments as “Before The Parade Passes By,” “It’s Today,” “The Best of Times,” and many, many more!

Expect some of Jerry Herman’s favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane. Co-hosted by Charles Kirsch (Backstage Babble). Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Tony Award® Honoree Gerard Alessandrini, Nick Brogan, LaDonna Burns, Mary Callanan, Eric Michael Gillett, Ryan J. Haddad, Tony Award® nominee Christiane Noll, Kurt Peterson, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, Robbie Rozelle, Richard Skipper, Rebecca Spigelman, Mark Waldrop, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HITS YOU’VE MISSED! FEAT. Antonio Cipriano & MORE – MARCH 2 AT 9:30PM

Have you ever heard a song long forgotten and thought “I LOVE this song!! I forgot this even existed!!”? Hits You’ve Missed captures the spirit of the songs that you remember fondly, from memories of high school dances to pivotal and monumental moments in life! We cover the long list of nostalgic classics that transports you back in time, featuring throwbacks like “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, “Sweet Child O Mine” by Guns N’ Roses to “Fergalicious” by Fergie, among many others, transgressing generation. Classics like these will be performed by Broadway hopefuls and alums alike, such as Antonio Cipriano of Jagged Little Pill. We’ll be carefully curating a cast that captures the spirit of this concept while delivering a show-stopping walk down memory lane.

Produced by Maddie Russell and Heather Tatro.

Featuring Delaney Brown, Shailen Patel Braun, Antonio Cipriano, Addison Clover, Brooks Gillespie, Luke Gilmore, EJ Hamilton, Shannon Kelly, Jessica Lynch, Johnny Tammaro, Kelsey Taylor, and Alison Traynor.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Brent Comer – MARCH 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since blazing onto the scene starring as ‘Darrel Curtis’ in last season’s Tony Award®-winning hit The Outsiders, Brent Comer has rapidly become a Broadway favorite and a star-to-watch! Now, on his night-off, he steps away from the Bernard Jacobs Theatre stage to make his highly-anticipated solo concert debut at 54 Below, sharing the music and stories that have made him the artist and man he is today. Collaborating with music director Benjamin Rauhala, this Frederick, Maryland native will bring a mix of rock and roll, theater, and everything in between – from Elton John to Radiohead to Jason Robert Brown – as the audience finally gets a fuller picture of this rising star!

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY THEATRE – MARCH 3 AT 9:30PM

Abilene Christian University’s Department of Theatre is thrilled to announce their highly anticipated debut at 54 Below. This special cabaret showcase will feature an exciting lineup of noteworthy alumni alongside talented graduating seniors, celebrating the rich legacy and vibrant future of ACU’s BFA Musical Theatre Program. The event will be hosted by distinguished alumni Ben Jeffrey, known for his captivating performance in Disney’s The Lion King. The night will serve as a unique platform for the 2025 Senior Showcase members, allowing them to shine alongside accomplished alumni! Audiences can expect a diverse selection, ranging from beloved classic musical theater numbers to the greatest contemporary pop hits!

Directed by Dawne Meeks, with music direction by Dr. Christopher Hollingsworth.

Featuring Gabriella Collins, Zola Feasel, Haven Foster, Hannah Galambos, Taylor Herndon, Spencer Kasselman, Layla Leveret, Patti Maisano, Ella Root, Madi Sipe, and Will Thompson.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! FLORENCE KLEIN – MARCH 4 AT 9:30PM

Florence Klein (he/she/they), composer of Archie’s Weird Parody, In My Head I’m 21, Playing Dead, and more, makes his 54 Below solo debut as part of the New Writers series. Think niche, and get even niche-ier. Florence’s shows explore concepts like Y2K, prophetic visions, faking your death, and linguistic theories of simultaneous consciousness. Florence will take audiences through the timeline of his shows, their unique stories, and give insight on how these songs were written.

Classically trained and ready to sparkle on stage with many special guests, you’ll be bragging about “that weird show [you] saw in a basement!” soon. That is, if you get tickets.

Featuring Delaney Ager, Olivia Billings, Samy Cordero, Miclo González, Jesse Hartley, Jad Jacob, Sage Jepson, Jamie Louise Lockhart, Ariana Montoya, Megan Moran, Diogo Ramirez, Mia Scott, Audrey Shoop, Malynne Smith, and Alyssa Watkins.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE STORY OF Taylor Swift’S FOLKLORE – MARCH 5 AT 9:30PM

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance

Join us as we take you on a journey into the “lore” behind Taylor Swift’s 2020 folk album, Folklore. In this concert, we will bring the characters to life from Taylor Swift’s Disney Plus documentary: Folkore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Through hit songs from the popular album itself, such as “Betty,” “Cardigan,” and “August,” as well as other Taylor Swift songs including “Enchanted,” “You are in Love,” and “Should’ve Said No,” we will take you on a journey of a teen romance love triangle told through multiple perspectives… all told through song! The Story of Taylor Swift’s Folklore is co-produced by Riley Keohane and Maddie Quart, two young women representing Swiftie/musical theatre fans everywhere!

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Nina Bogosian, Drea Campo, Sophie Cote, Luisa Gonzalez, Maureen Henshaw, Sianha Kertcher, Mara Koenig, Katie Kucemba, Theresa Landis, and Ella Martin.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kate Baldwin: LET’S NOT TALK ABOUT... – MARCH 6 – 8 AT 7PM

It’s 2025. What are we allowed to say?

Two-time Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin returns to 54 Below for a new solo show, accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share songs by Ingrid Michaelson, Stephen Sondheim, Brandi Carlile, and Jason Robert Brown that uncover the things we aren’t supposed to reveal in her most intimate and personal evening yet.

Featuring Tony winner Santino Fontana on Mar 6 only, Nicholas Rodriguez on Mar 7 only, and Kennedy Caughell on Mar 8 only.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $123 premium seating (includes $13. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADRIAN JSTN: JST THE BEGINNING – MARCH 6 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Adrian Jstn, known for roles in The Color Purple and Marvel’s “ECHO,” returns to 54 Below with his solo debut, Jst The Beginning. Tracing his journey from Decatur, GA to the NYC spotlight, the show features a captivating mix of music from legends like Mary J. Blige, Luther Vandross, The Clark Sisters, and Jstn’s personal favorites. The atmosphere swings from intimate revelation to jubilant celebration, as Jstn opens doors for multi-hyphenate performers from the south, proving dreams can come true. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of powerful storytelling and musical expression. Produced by Malakia Sims-Winfrey, with music direction by Rashad McPherson.

Featuring Vanessa Shinault, Khyle Smith, Marley Soleil, Christian Strong, and Zalah Vallien.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Rashad McPherson on keys, and Criston Oates on bass.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ella Mae Dixon – MARCH 7 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an evening of timeless music presented by Ella Mae Dixon, one of New York City’s most captivating rising star vocalists. Backed by a lineup of veteran musicians, Ella Mae’s 54 Below debut promises to surprise, delight, and captivate.

Featuring songs by the likes of Rodgers & Hart, George Gershwin, and Marilyn & Alan Bergman, as well as swinging bebop classics, Ella Mae Dixon and her all-star ensemble will bring these beloved songs to life. Whether you’re a returning fan or discovering Ella Mae Dixon for the first time, this evening promises to be something special.

Joined by Matt Baker on piano, Tony DePaolis on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums. Ella Mae Dixon, originally from Wellfleet, Massachusetts, is a jazz vocalist and cabaret singer living in New York City. Ella Mae is drawn to the music of a bygone era. Her performances give new energy to old melodies while paying homage to the styles of yesterday. In March of 2023, at just 19 years old, Ella Mae made her New York City headlining debut to a sold-out crowd at Birdland Jazz Club. Since then, she has sold-out concert venues in Massachusetts and New York, has been a guest artist with the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra, and has begun producing her debut studio album. Ella Mae’s natural knack for performing and virtuosic musical prowess have garnered praise from both New York critics and audiences alike.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE CLASS OF 2025 – MARCH 8 AT 9:30PM

IC is coming to NYC! Ithaca College’s Musical Theatre and Acting Class of 2025 is proud to bring their talent to 54 Below! Giving a taste of their recently performed showcase materials and hard work from the last four years. Join us for an unforgettable night of love from Ithaca with the class of 2025!

Featuring Mason Ballard, Maegan Bellassai, Ignacio Torres Borges, Christian Burdick, Alexandra Champion, Mya Corvo, Donna Fondjo, Markia Furtado-Rahill, Grant Halliburton, Ifeoma Ihuoma, Nicholas Ismailoff, Jake Jervis, Arjaye Johnson, Leila Johnson, Charlie Kungl, Anthony Llerandi, Jackson Avery Marshall, Shina Mitchell, Theo Pearson, Mason Risser, Walker Risser, Lanna Russell, Scout Santoro, Abby May Thompson, Eli Vanderkolk, Max Von Kolnitz, Noa Webner, Sydney Wilson, and Bella Woody.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria – BRUNCH IS GAY: THE OUT RAGE EDITION – MARCH 9 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria, currently seen in Off-Broadway’s Titanique, brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Lea DeLaria holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America, and earned a place in our hearts from her three-time SAG Award winning role as Carrie “Big Boo” Black in the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Now, the acclaimed jazz vocalist, Emmy winner, and author of the infamous U-Haul joke takes aim at WTF is happening in the world today, bringing her Sicilian rage, sharp tongue, and musical prowess to her Brunch is Gay series with her newest show OUT RAGE.

Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norbert Leo Butz: GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS – MARCH 9 – 13 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 13 will also be livestreamed. For the first time in nine years, two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz brings his acclaimed show Girls, Girls, Girls back to the 54 Below stage!

Girls, Girls, Girls focuses on the female – both the mythic & the contemporary. Expect tunes from the likes of Elvis Costello, Loretta Lynn, Frank Sinatra and even a little Johnny Cash! We’re delighted to welcome back 54 Below favorite and the star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Last 5 Years, My Fair Lady, and Wicked… the one-and-only Norbert Leo Butz.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAZ ZAPP: THE SHARE SHOW – MARCH 9 AT 9:30PM

The Share Show, as part of 2025’s Knockouts Women’s Comedy Festival, is a modern-day “Cher Show” for the modern woman (and all who love them). Songstress and comedienne, Jaz Zapp (Betches), will host an evening of comedy delights and original parody songs accompanied by other notable female comedians, musical theater performers, puppets, and more. This Carol Burnett meets Chappell Roan comedy romp is a hilarious and sparkly spectacle with Girl Power at its core.

Featuring Caroline Baniewicz, Sydney Duncan, and Anna Roisman.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF COURTNEY CHRISTISON, FEAT. Q. SMITH, Ben Fankhauser, & MORE! – MARCH 10 AT 9:30PM

Come enjoy an evening of original music from up-and-coming composer/lyricist and playwright, Courtney Christison, and arranger and music director Brad Gardner (Mean Girls, Disney’s Aladdin national tour, Disney’s Frozen national tour).

The evening will feature an impressive roster of performers from on and off-Broadway weaving through an intricate tapestry of songs from Courtney and Brad’s ever-growing catalogue of music, including the world premiere of their new 10-minute musical: The Life & Death of Mr. Happy.

Courtney Christison’s writing has been hailed by the industry as nuanced, character driven, infectious and full of heart. If you love the Golden Age of musical theatre, this is the show for you. The evening promises to deliver laughs, a few tears, and a lot of songs that will be stuck in your head for days to come!

Produced by Melissa Ruiz. Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Reese Britts, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Laura D’Andre, Ben Fankhauser, Anne Fraser Thomas, Keisha Gilles, Austin Lesch, Jennafer Newberry, Justin Showell, Q. Smith, and Nicholas Ward.

Joined by Jessica Wang (Maybe Happy Ending) on cello.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! CHARLENE JEAN – MARCH 11 AT 9:30PM

Charlene Jean, creator of BRICKS, THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM OF EZILI, and KING AFUA makes their 54 Below debut in New Writers at 54! Charlene Jean. Credited as a “visionary, intellectually rigorous, epic” R&B composer (Playwrights Horizon), get ready to dance in the stars. Selections include hits from smash musical BRICKS, sneak peeks into their upcoming album, and fresh takes on their personal favorite soul, funk, and rock classics. Lately more composer and producer than performer, Char is excited to return to the stage to sang down.

Music direction by David Kawamura. Backup Vocalists include Alexis Dobynes, Lauren Gissentanna, and Kevin Tappan Jr.. Joined by Harun Tha Mastermind on drums and Miles Wilkins on piano.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POP STARS OF BROADWAY – MARCH 12 AT 9:30PM

You know their music from the radio and streaming, but did you know many of pop music’s most notable artists first wowed audiences on a Broadway stage? Step out to 54 Below for Pop Stars Of Broadway!

Before she said, “That’s That Me Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter was working late because she was a Broadway singer. You’ll hear songs from her and other pop stars who got their start on The Great White Way. You’ll hear songs by Ariana Grande, Cher, Nick Jonas, and many more! Join us as we celebrate the music of these incredible crossover artists! Produced by Quentin Fettig with music direction by Mason Margut, this is sure to be a night of dancing to your favorite music from your favorite Broadway artists!

Featuring Desirae Banks, Michael Cagnetta, Julia Anne Cohen, Bryanna Cuthill, Dev, Jenna Fawcett, Quentin Fettig, Katelyn Hodge, Ava Paris Locknar, Izzy Marinucci, Kendall W. Morgan, Mary Nink, Annika Pell, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez, and Emma Vance.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI’S BFA IN MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2025 – MARCH 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join the University of Miami’s BFA in Musical Theatre Class of 2025 at 54 Below for a celebration of their four years at the U! The class of 2025 shares hilarious stories, meaningful moments, and catchy songs that have marked their journey at the U. Friends, family, and alumni of the University, join us as we send off the Class of 2025 into the “real world!” Make sure to follow their journey on Instagram @umiamimt2025 as they make their way from the Magic City to the Big Apple!

Featuring Gabriela Abramowitz, Nate Bergman, Leandrea Brooks, E.V. Cummins, Sam Davidson, Max Ilan, Naphtailda Jean-Charles, Ian Luk, Joy Missey, Maggie Rabitsch, Taylor Rand, Will Sobel, and Oliver Whitehouse.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Felix Hagan: SONGS FROM OPERATION MINCEMEAT AND MORE – MARCH 14 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Hailing from England, Felix Hagan is the co-writer and composer behind Operation Mincemeat, the “best reviewed show in the history of the West End,” which is opening at the John Golden Theatre on March 20th. After an unprecedented journey from the fringes of British theatre to the West End and now Broadway, Felix has proven himself one of the most exciting and entertaining voices in modern musical theatre. Now with his upcoming solo album Happy Songs on the way, Felix will be celebrating his arrival in New York with a solo cabaret show, performing songs from Operation Mincemeat as well as the new album and older fan favourites. With his signature warmth, humour and ability to draw people into the music, this promises to be a truly beautiful evening.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! ROOM 238 – MARCH 14 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the debut of a new musical, Room 238! Room 238 takes place entirely in a single hotel room in Las Vegas, Nevada and follows the lives, relationships, and struggles of the various guests that come through – all narrated by the Room itself! The Room serves to guide us through the events happening on stage as we watch them unfold: A group of five friends tangled in messy love; two sisters struggling with identity–and each other–while recovering from an abusive household; and a husband and wife on the run from the law, teetering on the brink of destruction. Throughout the evening, all thirteen songs from this new work will be performed, including “Earthshaking,” “My Name,” and “Two Birds” – all accompanied by brief plot synopses in between songs in order to truly convey the heart of these stories.

Featuring Alexander Fernandez, Meg Gallo, Alexx Pierce, Sevanah Portillo-Weiss, Grant Sparr, Conor Tague, Madi Torkoff, Chelsea Udoye, Ava Viniello, and Alexander Waters.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KEN ALSTON JR: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MS. STREISAND – MARCH 15 AT 7PM

Ken Alston Jr. (Three Mo’ Tenors, Watch Night) makes his 54 Below solo debut with Happy Birthday Ms. Streisand, a heartfelt celebration of the iconic Barbra Streisand. Drawing inspiration from her legendary career, Ken recounts his own journey as a performer while sharing timeless classics infused with his unique flair. Transforming each unforgettable melody into personal narrative, he will invite and hopefully incite audiences to connect deeply with the music. Be prepared to hear favorites such as, “Evergreen,” “Somewhere,” and “I Think It’s Going to Rain Today.” Join us for an unforgettable evening as Ken honors a true icon and shares the songs that have profoundly shaped his artistry.

Music direction by Darnell White. Featuring special guest Rashad McPherson.

Renowned for his exceptional vocal range, Ken Alston Jr. is a globally recognized performer. His remarkable vocal range has opened doors for him to collaborate with prestigious organizations such as Three Mo’ Tenors, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Philadelphia, and various orchestras including the Czech, Charleston, Baltimore, and Soulful Symphony Orchestras. Ken has captivated audiences as a member of Three Mo’ Tenors and recently impressed viewers with his debut performance at PAC NYC in Watch Night as Supernatural. A proud graduate of Morgan State University, Ken Alston Jr. continues to inspire and entertain with his extraordinary musical prowess. Follow @KenAlstonJr for the latest updates on his musical journey.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – MARCH 15 & 29 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by John Fischer on March 15 and by Mark T. Evans on March 29.

The performance on Mar 15 will feature Liz Lark Brown, John Cardea, Jr., Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Cooper Grodin, F. Michael Haynie, Jillian Louis, and Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams.

The performance on Mar 29 will feature MOIPEI, Jenny Lee Stern, Deborah Tranelli, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – MARCH 16 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn. Featuring Ty Evans, Hassan, and Pissi Myles.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – MARCH 16 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Music direction by Billy Stritch.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HARRISON SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS ALUMNI & FRIENDS: AT HOME WITH HARRISON – MARCH 16 AT 9:30PM

You’ve never heard a school reunion like this! Harrison School for the Arts alumni and friends, from Broadway and beyond, are thrilled to present At Home with Harrison, an evening of songs that remind us that “home is what you take with you, not what you leave behind.” Featuring hit songs from Parade, Anastasia, Waitress, The Wiz, and more, this concert is sure to leave you feeling energized, a little nostalgic, and full of fond memories of where it all begins. Join us to bear witness to how a single school home has kickstarted the careers of so many artists!

Featuring Romelda Benjamin*, Kristen Eliza Brock, Trista Dollison, Yurel Echezarreta, Bruce Landry, Spencer LaRue, Elizabeth Burton Lyons, Jai McAllister, Ronald Spoto, and Mell-Vonti.

*friend of Harrison

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jenn Colella – MARCH 17 – 19 AT 7PM

After her second sold-out New Year’s Eve show, come enjoy a low-key, intimate evening with Tony nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big show stoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARA ROSE DIPIETRO: MY MOTHER’S DAUGHTER – MARCH 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cara Rose DiPietro returns to 54 Below to make her New York City solo concert debut in Cara Rose DiPietro: My Mother’s Daughter. This intimate, heartfelt evening invites audience’s into Cara’s deeply personal journey as she navigates grief, self discovery, and the ongoing quest of embracing her most authentic self. Through a mix of Broadway classics, pop hits, timeless standards, and her own personal favorites, Cara takes the stage to share the stories, music, and memories that have shaped her into the woman—and artist—she is today. With humor, grace, vulnerability, and the help of a few special guests along the way, Cara invites you into her world for an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and authenticity.

Music direction by Alex “Goldie” Golden. $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! BRANDON JACKSON – MARCH 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In an attempt to look cool to his friends, his mother, and most importantly Linda Eder, composer/orchestrator Brandon Jackson makes his 54 Below solo debut. Join Brandon and his friends for an evening of lullabies such as “Girl in the Hot Air Balloon,” theater numbers like “Islands” and “EVVY-Land,” and a post-St. Patrick’s Day treat! Linda Eder will not be at this performance…unless she wants to be, of course.

Featuring Amy Beshara (fiddle), Wes D’Alelio, Sarah Isola, Gabriela Torres, and Elijah Zurek. New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF NEW WORK BY TISCH’S MUSICAL THEATRE WRITING PROGRAM’S LATEST GRADS – MARCH 19 AT 9:30PM

The 2024 graduating class of NYU Tisch’s Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program, is proud to bring an evening of songs from 15 new musicals to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Jill Ohayon and Sarah Rossman, this night showcases songs with styles ranging from electro-pop to Golden Age to country-folk. Featuring Victorian ghost tales, uncharted hiking trails, volcanic eruptions, holiday dinner disruptions, lyrical legalese, a dragon king of the seas, queer struggle and joy, a vengeful cowboy… and more mommy and daddy issues than your once-a-month insurance-covered therapy session can handle. Join us for an evening written, performed, accompanied, directed, and produced by the members of Cycle 33!

Music direction by Jonja Merck, with assistant music direction by Paige Menneci. Production management by Kate Rankine, with stage management by Alecia Baxter and marketing management by Yunhye Park. Lauren Katz serves as industry liaison.

Featured performers include Trevor K. Band, Alecia Baxter, Lauren Katz, Timothy Thomas Leech, Paige Menneci, Gaurav Mishra, Jillian Ohayon, Bryce Palmer, Kate Rankine, Alexander Ronneburg, Sarah Rossman, Evelio Sotolongo, Vaheed Talebian, and Benjamin Walton.

Featured writers include Trevor K. Band, Alecia Baxter, Gian Gibboney, Lauren Katz, Timothy Thomas Leech, Andy Li, Alex Manaa, Paige Menneci, Jonja Merck, Gaurav Mishra, Hannah Morley, Ryan O’Dea, Jillian Ohayon, Bryce Palmer, Yunhye Park, Adrien Radke, Kate Rankine, M.L. Redstone, Alexander Ronneburg, Sarah Rossman, Sravya Saraswatula, Sequoia Sellinger, Sarah Slipp, Evelio Sotolongo, Vaheed Talebian, and Benjamin Walton.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FLAGLER COLLEGE CABARET: ALONE, TOGETHER – MARCH 20 AT 6:30PM

As we explore what makes us most human: how, even in our moments of grief and isolation, we find glimmers of unexpected connection. Told through our ensemble, we’ll share stories of reliance and hope, centering around what it means to feel separated yet united: with friends, family, strangers, and even ourselves. In a night of vulnerability, discover how much we all really have in common.

Featuring Alexis Bensoussan, Chloee Brill, Kinnley Burke, Doug Delaney, Bryce Esposito, Katie Hayes, Hailey Higgs, Jake Holland, Molly Johnson, Hannah Kasprzak, Jonathan Koppleman, Grace Lewis, Tracy Lukach, Sophia Massebeau, Savannah Minert, Tyler Newman, Angelica Parisen, Jewel Ramos, Gabriella Ruswick, Charity Walton, and Sophie Zedler.

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below. $57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees).

54 SINGS Celine Dion – MARCH 20 AT 9:30PM

Céline Dion will not appear at this performance. Join A SHARP in collaboration with Beyond Stage & Screen as we give a toast to the best-selling Canadian singer of all time- Céline Dion, in an evening of gorgeous ballads and “iconique” pop hits. With her truly powerful voice and signature style, Dion is one of the most influential female artists of our time. In the span of her smash-hit 30+ year career, her songs have become the soundtrack to some of our favorite moments in film, television, and even theatre (shout out to our girlfriends at Titanique!). Audiences can expect an evening of some of her most decadent and soul-stirring songs, including “I’m Alive,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and many more. Featuring cast and alum from Titanique, this will truly be something worth “Driving All Night” to get to!

Produced by Anthony Allocca (A SHARP) and Rissa Lavilla (Beyond Stage & Screen). Production assisted by Mateo Gutierrez. Music direction by Sam Nasar. Joined by Jack Beal on bass, Jairo Campo on guitar, and Emma Kroll on drums.

Featuring Lily Bucko, Pasquale Crociata, Eleanna Fin, Ellis Gage, Amanda Gomes, Zoe Killian, Jade McLeod, Rose Messenger, Julia Nieman, Charlotte Odusanya, Sarah Pansing, Diane Phelan, and Anne Fraser Thomas.

A SHARP Theater Collective is based in New York City; producing pieces theater, comedy, and more that strive to reimagine the theater-going experience. A collective of young artists in NYC who’ve come together to shake up the tradition of going to the theater, we’re hoping to not only make the theater feel more of an accessible place to all, but have people experience theater in a way to allow them to see the inherent theatricality in everyday life. We do so by embracing the inherent immersivity and camp that naturally is infused into a theatrical production- leaving audience members with a transformative experience that won’t fall “FLAT.”

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Charles Busch: MY LEADING LADIES – MARCH 21 – 23 AT 7PM

Tony Award nominated actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer Charles Busch returns with a new show of stories and songs devoted to the women who have inspired him from show business legends to the remarkable aunt who raised him. A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Charles has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. Accompanied at the piano by Jono Mainelli, the eclectic songbook will include the best of Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, and Stephen Sondheim.

“Charles Busch is absolutely enchanting. As a singer, he gets to the heart of every lyric. As a raconteur, he tells the best stories. As an entertainer, he owns the stage.”

–Cabaret Scenes

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE TCU ALUMNI AND SENIOR SHOWCASE – MARCH 21 AT 9:30PM

Texas Christian University’s Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to 54 Below for their sixth cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Co-hosted by Broadway veteran Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda the Musical, American Idiot) and Daniel Frederick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), members of TCU’s 2025 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked Nat. tour), John Devereaux (Hamilton Nat. tour), Jaden Dominique (Jesus Christ Superstar Nat. tour), Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful Nat. tour, Born for This), Jackie Raye (Wicked), Sophie Morris (Chicago and Dirty Dancing Nat. tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia the Musical Nat. tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

Special guests include Ben Thompson, John Devereaux, Jaden Dominique, Alex Vinh, Allison Whitehurst, Taylor Quick, Jackie Raye, Daniel Frederick, and Shelby Ringdahl.

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB CONCERT: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND – MARCH 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway’s leading ladies! This edition will celebrate Women’s History Month. Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage. Featuring Arianna Afsar, Catherine Luckenbach, Brittney Mack, Talia Sulla, Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams, Shira Zionce, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL – MARCH 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Joseph Thor and Friends as they once again craft a brand new musical at 54 Below! The secret formula to a great musical is actually not a secret at all. There are archetypal numbers that make up all of the best shows. You might even know some by name, like “The Eleven O’Clock Number” (“Rose’s Turn,” anyone?) or the “I Want Song,” (“The Wizard and I,” is a fav) but there are even more like the “Charm Song” (“Modern Major General,” perhaps) or even the “Soliloquy” (and not just the song from Carousel) you may not have heard of. Using this formula we have compiled the best songs across the musical theater catalog in each category to create a new super-musical! Featuring Landry Champlin, Brendan Sheehan, Joseph Thor, Freddy Vaccaro, and so many more… Come experience the greatest musical ever made with some of NYC’s newest talent.

Featuring Shanel Bailey, Caleb Barnett, Makayla Baxter, Sabrina Brush, Brandon Burks, Aidan Callaghan, Landry Champlin, Kevin Csolak, Maya Cueveras, Tony d’Alelio, Emerson Fischer, Jack Gereski, Jake Goodman, Macy Herrera, Tyler Jessey, Brianna Kaleen, Cynthia Kaufmann, Kayla Kirk, Eleni Kontzamanys, Katy Manderfeld, Lauren Micke, Landon Priess, Sam Primack, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Amanda Ribnick, Chris Richie, Michael Rick, Kai Justice Rosales, Ma’ayan Shaveet, Brendan Sheehan, Rachel Schoenecker, Brittany Smithson, Rozz Alizadeh Srabi, Josh Strobl, Joseph Thor, Vangeli Tsompanidis, Freddy Vaccaro, Sam Vana, Riley Thad Young, Sean Zuckerman, and more stars to be announced!

Joseph Thor and Friends have been taking over the NYC cabaret scene since their first inaugural production last year, selling out venues like 54 Below, Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage, and other such venues of high caliber. They have recruited the likes of Broadway A-Listers such as Joy Woods, JJ Neimann, Adi Roy, and many more! This year, they intend to have a full season of shows, cabarets, and concerts. Join them, as their musical adventures take them to new heights!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Noel MacNeal: HEY, THIS WAS REALLY FUN! FEAT. Fergie L. Philippe & MORE – MARCH 24 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Noel MacNeal (Little Shop of Horrors, “Bear in the Big Blue House,” “Sesame Street,” “Between the Lions,” “Eureeka’s Castle,” “Last Week Tonight”) makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut with Hey, This Was Really Fun! It’s his life and the lessons he’s learned as a little pink bird, a baby dragon, a ninja turtle, a precocious inner-city kid, a lion cub, a profane squirrel, a bear in a big blue house, and on occasion a very big bird. Plus, all the monsters, grouches, talking food, writing, directing, producing, and appearances he’s done along the way. The show will feature a musical mix including Sinatra, Billy Joel, and many favorites from throughout Noel’s career.

Directed by Michael Kirk Lane. Musical direction by John Bronston.

Featuring Jennifer Barnhart, Weston Chandler Long, Matthew MacNeal, and Fergie Phillipe.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda – MARCH 24 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not appear this performance

Join us for 54 Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda as we sing through the beloved composer’s extensive repertoire from stage to screen and beyond! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revolutionized theatre since the late 2000s. Tonight, we pay homage and tribute to this iconic composer from In The Heights to Hamilton, from his work with Disney to some of his newest songs!

Produced by Noah Simau. Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Jaci Maite Calderon, RJ Christian, Nick T. Daly, Tré Frazier, Manny Houston, Pablo David Laucerica, Emma Noelani, Moana Poyer, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Noah Simau, Deane Sophia, Gabriela Torres, Cristina Vee, and Anthony Zuniga.

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass, Peter Douskalis on guitar, and Ryan McCausland on drums.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carolyn Montgomery: GIRLSINGER, A CELEBRATION OF Rosemary Clooney – MARCH 25 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Carolyn Montgomery, multi-award winning star of the concert stage returns to 54 Below in her Bistro Award winning show girlSINGER, a celebration of Rosemary Clooney. With a world-class band featuring members of Clooney’s own musical ensemble, and Montgomery’s critically acclaimed powerhouse vocals belting out hits like “Hey There,” “Come On-A My House,” and “Tenderly,” audiences sing along, laugh, weep, and dance in their seats. Montgomery’s talent for storytelling elevates the music into a spellbinding, one-woman tour-de-force.

Carolyn Montgomery garnered multiple MAC, BackStage Bistro and Nightlife Awards for singing and songwriting, performing in New York City at Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Laurie Beechman Theatre and major venues across the United States and London. She is the Executive Director of the renowned American Songbook Association, producing concerts that feature Betty Buckley, Lillias White, and a myriad jazz and Tony®-winning Broadway artists. Montgomery brings her own, revered performance prowess back to sold-out houses nationwide, with a band featuring music director Tedd Firth and artistic director, Tony-nominated Sally Mayes. Also featured: Warren Vache on trumpet- a long standing member of Clooney’s ensemble- as well as Mark McLain (drums), Matt Scharfglass (bass) and Jonathan Kantor (saxophone and clarinet).

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Ethan Carlson, FEAT. Liz Callaway! – MARCH 25 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. Join Ethan Carlson (Waitress) and many incredible Broadway guest artists, in a night of bold, new, exciting, electric songs. The material will range from musical theatre to pop, and feature material from Her Sound (full cast recording available wherever you stream music, feat. Jeanna de Waal, L Morgan Lee, Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and more!), Goliath (demos streaming currently, feat. Ellis Gage and Ethan), Bermuda Triangle (two never before heard songs!) and **brand new Non-MT music**. This evening of music will not want to be missed!

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Liz Callaway, Ethan Carlson, Caitlin Doak, Morgan Keene, Miranda Luze, Lizzie Maguire, Alisa Melendez, Malia Monk, Kim Onah, Jake Pedersen, Analise Rios, Isa Rodriguez, Benji Santiago, Jordan Tyson, Donté Wilder, and more stars to be announced!

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lillias White ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT- DIVINE SASS: A TRIBUTE TO Sarah Vaughan – MARCH 26 – 29 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 28 will also be livestreamed. Join us for an album release concert from the legendary Lillias White! Lillias White – Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan takes you on a journey through the music, life, and times of “the Divine One,” Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theatre amateur night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who’ve ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like “Misty,” “The Man I Love,” and “If You Could See Me Now,” among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance. Music direction by Mathis Picard.

Lillias White made her Broadway debut in Barnum. Other Broadway credits include Hadestown, Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela! (Tony® nomination). For her role in The Life, she won Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Off-Broadway, White performed in The New Group’s Black No More, The Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, Second Stage Theatre’s Crowns (Audelco Award) and Texas in Paris at the York Theatre Company.

Television appearances include a regular role on “Sesame Street” (Emmy Award); recurring roles on Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Russian Doll;” and guest star appearances on “New Amsterdam,” “Search Party,” “Gotham,” “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order,” and “NYPD Blue.” Her screen credits include Heartworm, The Drummer, Disney’s Hercules, Anastasia, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Game 6, Pieces of April, and Then She Found Me. Lillias holds an honorary Ph.D in Fine Arts from the City University of New York.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees) - $134 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FORDHAM UNIVERSITY HOT NOTES – MARCH 26 AT 9:30PM

The Fordham University Hot Notes, one of Fordham University’s top acapella groups are proud to bring their celebration of jazz and pop fusion to 54 Below! Directed and created by the Executive Board, Hannah Crocker, Samuel Howe, Bridget Godfrey, Jasmine TIhagoane, and Erin Seidman all helped to create the raw, unique arrangements you’ll hear tonight. Featuring songs by Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Destiny’s Child, and Lake Street Dive, The Hot Notes will show you a new side to the songs you love. Join us for the chance to hear them live!

Music direction by Samuel Howe, with assistant music direction by Lauren Fleissner. Featuring Hannah Crocker, Nicola D’Abundo, Patrick Driscoll, Lauren Fleissner, Bridget Godfrey, Samuel Howe, Brandon Macaluso, Estella Maguire, Julia Maling, Jaleah Ortiz, Michael Pontecorvo, Naiya Rookwood, Cadiz Salazar, Erin Seidman, Jasmine Tihagoane, and Brandon Williams.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PINK FLOYD – MARCH 27 AT 9:30PM

Pink Floyd will not appear at this performance

Hey You – just nod if you can read this! Celebrating one of the most prolific and theatrical rock bands of all time, J Ragland and Zach Faust present 54 Sings Pink Floyd. In one unforgettable evening, come hear some of New York City’s brightest stars perform Pink Floyd’s biggest hits from their illustrious career. Featuring the talents of Broadway and beyond – accompanied by an all-star band – we’re bringing iconic classics to life like “Another Brick in the Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Comfortably Numb” for a 54 event like no other!

Featuring Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Tyrese Shawn Avery, Chloe Castro-Santos, Scarlet Green, Darcie A. Hingula, Zoey Johnson, Amari Lewis, Caleb McCarroll, Margo Mikkelson, Tella Novela, Lily Rose, Molly Russo, Maya Jerome Thomas, Brian Vaulx Jr., and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY’S VARSITY SHOW THROUGH THE AGES – MARCH 28 AT 9:30PM

Now in its 131st year, The Varsity Show is Columbia University’s oldest performing arts tradition with an elite alumni base that includes Greta Gerwig, Tom Kitt, Jeanine Tesori, and many more! Produced by The 131st Annual Varsity Show team, this one-night-only concert will be a unique take on the traditional West End Preview to celebrate the extensive history of Columbia’s Varsity Show. Join us as the cast of V131 performs songs from The Varsity Show archives, including “A College on Broadway” from V26: Fly With Me (1920), Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s first collaboration. And you may also get a first preview of songs from this year’s Varsity Show…let us know if you think you can guess the plot!

Produced by Abigail Hart (CC ‘26), Olivia Kuan-Romano (BC ‘26), and CC Shaw (BC ‘27). Music direction Ruby Liebmann (BC ‘25).

Featuring Sarafina Belafonte (CC ‘26), Luna Boissiere Armstrong (BC ‘26), Grace Colucci (BC ‘27), Lilly Gasterland-Gustafsson (BC ‘25), Morgan Johns (GS ‘26), Owen Kalmbach (CC ‘28), Drew Kelly (CC ‘26), Lucas Lugones (SEAS ‘25), Kiana Mottahedan (CC ‘26), Wren Pftetcher (BC ‘27), Anoushka Sharma (BC ‘27), Njoki Tiagha (CC ‘27), Luca Tuana i Guitart (CC ‘27), and Ella Wickham (CC ‘25).

With Taya Barry (CC ‘27), Kamila Boga (GS ‘26), Wylie Dodson (CC ‘26), Abigail Hart (CC ‘26), Sarah Kaplan (BC ‘27), Olivia Kuan-Romano (BC ‘26), Ruby Liebmann (BC ‘25), Daniella Sapone (BC ‘25), and Anna Steel (CC ‘27).

Also joined by Dallin Attwooll (CC ‘26) on piano, Imme Kolenbrander (GS ‘25) on bass, Reid Metoyer (CC ‘26) on drums, and Jeff Stein (CC ‘26) on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – MARCH 30 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. Featuring Ben Jones, Clare Martin, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – MARCH 30 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

With special guests Ramona Mallory, Daniel May, Orville Mendoza, Shereen Pimental, and Lucia Spina. Featuring Jim Poulos, James Seol, and Rob Maitner.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

355 THE MUSICAL – MARCH 30 AT 9:30PM

Join us for the 54 Below debut of 355 The Musical! 355 is an original musical entirely written and performed by teens that follows spies in war-stricken 18th century New York City, as they infiltrate high society, risking everything to alter the course of history. Written and produced by Maddie Price, with music and lyrics by emerging talent Mayla Stith and Maddie Price, the show embodies the essence of “Gossip Girl” meets “Bridgerton” meets the Eras Tour. As the lines between duty and desire blur, unexpected alliances form, fake relationships ignite, and every dance and whispered conversation could tip the balance of their fate—for better or worse. Focusing on Agent 355 and George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, this musical sheds light on their untold yet ever impactful stories. The 54 Below night will have you at the edge of your seat as you follow a song cycle from the show, taking you on the journey of America’s hidden heroes. Will you join the Revolution?

Featuring Ashley Barnes, Vinya Chhabra, Charles Flaherty, Emmy Liu-Wang, Echo Deva Picone, Joshua Turchin, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Storm Large: INSIDE VOICE – MARCH 31 AT 7PM

This performance contains adult content and explicit language. We do not recommend the performance for children below the age of 12.

What happens when you tell Storm Large to use her Inside Voice? Storm, accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator James Beaton on piano, shares songs by women who dared to speak their mind, whether in ballad or blistering rock and roll. From Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lorde, to Billie Holiday, PJ Harvey, Edith Piaf, and Storm herself, Storm shares the music of women who embody the spirit of “well behaved women rarely make history.”

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

John El-Jor: ALLOWED TO BE PRETTY – MARCH 31 AT 9:30PM

“You remind me too much of Freddie Mercury and Adam Lambert. It’s a no from me.”- Katy Perry (crushing my dreams on S. 21 of “American Idol”)

John El-Jor, known for his work in “American Idol” (ABC), Mean Girls (Paramount), and We Live in Cairo (NYTW), makes his 54 Below solo debut with the highly anticipated release of his EP, …irene, michael, and those who followed. Featuring all original songs from the EP, this evening takes audiences on a genre-defying journey, ranging from singer-songwriter to indie pop, rock, and folk. Through his music, John bridges culture and identity, crafting an intimate and electric atmosphere. With special guests to be announced soon, this is a night of storytelling and artistry you won’t want to miss. Come rock out with us!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

I’LL BE HERE TOMORROW: THE OPTIMISM OF Jerry Herman March 2 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Brent Comer March 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ADRIAN JSTN: JST THE BEGINNING March 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Norbert Leo Butz: GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS March 13 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI’S BFA IN MUSICAL THEATRE CLASS OF 2025 March 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Felix Hagan: SONGS FROM OPERATION MINCEMEAT AND MORE March 14 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

CARA ROSE DIPIETRO: MY MOTHER’S DAUGHTER March 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

NEW WRITERS AT 54! BRANDON JACKSON March 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE LEADING LADY CLUB CONCERT: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND March 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL March 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Noel MacNeal: HEY, THIS WAS REALLY FUN! March 24 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS Lin-Manuel Miranda March 24 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Carolyn Montgomery: GIRLSINGER, A CELEBRATION OF Rosemary Clooney March 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Ethan Carlson March 25 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Lillias White ALBUM RELEASE – DIVINE SASS: TRIBUTE TO Sarah Vaughan March 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED March 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

