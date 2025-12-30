Photos: Maude Maggart Returns to Birdland With DO SOMETHING!

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, December 29 at Birdland, singer Maude Maggart returned for a one-night-only concert with her new show, Do Something!.

Through songs by Cole Porter, Ivor Novello, Jerome Kern, and contemporary writers, Maggart seamlessly wove past and present into a thoughtful musical meditation on living in a constantly changing world.

This marked her third appearance at Birdland, following a celebrated career that includes performances with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall, A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor, and the PBS series The American Songbook.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey