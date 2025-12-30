 tracker
Photos: Maude Maggart Returns to Birdland With DO SOMETHING!

The concert included songs by Cole Porter, Ivor Novello, Jerome Kern, and contemporary writers, Maggart.

Dec. 30, 2025

On Monday, December 29 at Birdland, singer Maude Maggart returned for a one-night-only concert with her new show, Do Something!.

Through songs by Cole Porter, Ivor Novello, Jerome Kern, and contemporary writers, Maggart seamlessly wove past and present into a thoughtful musical meditation on living in a constantly changing world.

This marked her third appearance at Birdland, following a celebrated career that includes performances with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall, A Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor, and the PBS series The American Songbook.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


