Steve Budd to Perform OY, WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steve Budd is coming to NYC for a performance of his award-winning solo play Oy, What They Said About Love at Don't Tell Mama NYC, Saturday, January 17 at 8:00 PM. Come check out his Jewish (which is to say heartfelt, hilarious, and somewhat neurotic) take on love, romance, and marriage--and the search for "the one." Directed by Mark Kenward and Kenny Yun.

Steve wonders why other people can tie the knot and he can’t. Oy, does he wonder! So he asked a bunch of couples what brought them together and what keeps them from pulling apart. Meet a Jewish couple who met on Craigslist, an interfaith pair who met on Halloween, and more. Budd plays a dozen characters and weaves in his relentless search for “the one.”

Awarded "Best of the 2024 San Francisco Fringe,” Oy, What They Said About Love is the newest mashup of personal storytelling and docu-theater from an award-winning solo performer who "sparkles with manic and irrepressible charm" (Theatrius).

Steve Budd's Oy, What They Said About Love premiered at the San Francisco Fringe Festival on July 28, 2024, at the Exit Theatre. It continued with a performance at the Binge Fringe Festival in Santa Monica in March 2025, followed by a featured presentation at The Marsh in Berkeley on April 22 as part of its Marsh Risings series. In May, Budd brought the piece to San Diego for a live and Zoom hybrid event hosted by Yiddishland California and also participated in the San Diego International Fringe Festival. The show continued its tour with performances at the Ottawa Fringe Festival in June 2025 at the Atelier Theatre, where Apt 613 hailed it as “a sharp and insightful, polished show.” Oy, What They Said About Love ran for six weeks in Sept. and Oct. 2025 at The Marsh in Berkeley, where For All Events called it "amusing and heartbreaking."