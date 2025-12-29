A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO THE MUPPET SHOW is Coming to The Slipper Room

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kermit the Frog will return to the home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women to help host Hotsy Totsy Bureleque. He has returned from Hollywood to New York, ready to take Manhattan with his merry band of Muppets, he wants to get back to his roots in barely funded live theater where chaos is the rule and flying underpants is the standard.

The event will be hosted by Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz, with Special Guest Host: Andy Ross.

The show will feature acts by: Persé Fanny, Oliver Bliss, Dylan Mary Jane, Rory Scholl, Jason Jason Specland, Venatrix & Bimini Cricket, gogo by Rosie Cheeks, and feature Stage Kitten: Happy BunBun.

Back by popular demand, celebrate The Muppets and the incomparable Jim Henson! With Hotsy Totsy Burlesque drawing so much inspiration from The Muppet Show, this love letter to all things Muppets is an annual tradition that our audience looks forward to every year!



About Hotsy Totsy Burlesque:

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque just turned 18! Since our debut in April 2007, we’ve dazzled packed houses with monthly nerdlesque tributes to cult classics and beloved fandoms. Audiences keep coming back for the wild plot twists, dazzling costumes, and the sheer joy of our long-running theatrical burlesque soap opera.

Each month, you’re invited to The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women, where we raise funds (and G-strings) to keep the lights on and the glitter flowing. Along the way, we’ve battled Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, the ghost of Vincent Price, network censors, evil from other dimensions—and most recently, COVID-19.

No matter the foe, House Mother Cherry Pitz and her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise laughs, tassels, and fabulous nerdy fun.