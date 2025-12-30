 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: STRANGER THINGS Performs at Red Bucket Follies 2025

This year’s Red Bucket Follies took place at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

By: Dec. 30, 2025



The cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow took Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to the Upside Down with a special performance at this year's Red Bucket Follies! The performance featured nods to Into the Woods, Wicked, and Oklahoma.

When the special effects at a fictional performance of Stranger Things: The First Shadow go wrong, the cast decided to put on their own production of Oklahoma!. Complete with a dream ballet, the company launched into a thrilling number before the special effects finally went according to plan.

This year’s Red Bucket Follies took place at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The annual variety show, performed December 8 and 9, 2025, celebrated 55 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in the fall #RedBuckets fundraising for Broadway Cares.

Red Bucket Follies and the six weeks of in-theater fundraising raised a record-shattering $7,344,304. That’s the highest total ever raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season, flying past the previous record of $6.8 million just set in the spring.



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos