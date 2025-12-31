Sydney Stephan Headlines 54 Below in January

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sydney Stephan, founder of Productions by Stephan and star in the NYC scene, is set to bring her brand new, cabaret show to debut at 54 Below. Stephan also has plans to tour around the country.

Songbirds of the 70s is a soaring concert event debuting at the iconic 54 Below, starring world-renowned piano vocalist Sydney Stephan-a globe-trotting performer, musical storyteller, and actor whose career spans stage, screen, and over 50 countries. With a voice as evocative as the era itself, Sydney brings new life to the legendary music of Carole King, Karen Carpenter, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, and more. She's joined by special guests Eric Byers and Sabina Demidovich, adding harmony and heart to this unforgettable evening. From soulful ballads to soft rock anthems, Songbirds of the 70s is a tribute to the women who gave voice to a generation-and the songs that still echo through time.

Sydney Stephan in "Songbirds of the 70s" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 6th, 2026 at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/events/sydney-stephan-she-sang-the-seventies/. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Sydney Stephan

Sydney Stephan is a world-renowned piano vocalist, actor, and producer whose work seamlessly blends storytelling, musicianship, and star power. As the founder of Productions by Stephan, she has built a distinctive brand of concert events and cabaret shows that celebrate iconic music through a contemporary lens. Her career spans stage and screen, with credits from Disney Channel, Armed Forces Entertainment, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Holland America Line, and Howl at the Moon. A globe-trotting performer who has appeared in over 55 countries, Sydney is a fixture of the New York City entertainment scene, regularly headlining top venues and collaborating with artists from Broadway, television, and beyond. Known for her magnetic stage presence, soulful voice, and ability to connect deeply with audiences, Sydney continues to shape the future of live entertainment-one unforgettable performance at a time.