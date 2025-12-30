Photos: See Highlights from Maude Maggart's A TINY MATCH at Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, December 29, singer Maude Maggart made her annual return to Birdland with a new one-night-only show titled A Tiny Match.

Through the songs of Cole Porter, Ivor Novello, Jerome Kern, to modern songwriters, Maude weaved the past and the present and took the audience on a musical journey of what it means to be living in an endlessly changing world.

Maude Maggart was born and raised in New York City and began her singing career in West Hollywood at Tom Rolla's Gardenia, the legendary cabaret and launching pad of her mentors, Andrea Marcovicci and Michael Feinstein. Since her cabaret debut in 2001, Maude has gained a loyal following and critical acclaim, performing in cabarets and theaters across the United States and Europe; notably in New York City at Cafe Carlyle, and her longtime yearly engagement at The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel in New York City.

Maude has been the featured performer in a multitude of orchestral performances, including: The Oregon Festival of American Music, led by legendary bandleader Dick Hyman; Michael Feinstein's concert series at Carnegie Hall "Standard Time”, and the national live radio broadcast of "A Prairie Home Companion" with Garrison Keillor at both Town Hall in New York City, and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. She has also performed at the Lapham's Quarterly "Decades Ball" annual gala; at the Allen Room at Lincoln Center with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and had the honor to sing for Dr. Cornel West's celebration at Princeton University. On film, Maude can be seen in the Johnny Mercer documentary for TCM, "This Time the Dream's On Me,” directed by Clint Eastwood and produced by legendary jazz documentary director, the late Bruce Ricker. She was also one of the guest stars of the PBS television series “The American Songbook.”

Learn more about Maude Maggart on her website at www.maudemaggart.com

Find tickets to more upcoming shows at Birdland on their website here.