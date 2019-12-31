BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Article Pixel Dec. 31, 2019  

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

I've been seeing Year-End wrap-ups posted online, lists of peoples' favorites, editors' top ten picks, and lots of recaps. Our own BWW cabaret team did a round-table to talk about 2019 and cabaret; and I began to wonder: if I were to pick my top ten, who would I choose? More greedy than wishy-washy, I saw no reason to make a choice. Before joining the BWW team, I had already seen some stellar works in the cabaret nightclubs of Manhattan, so in the last five months, the law of averages was going to stack up on the side of enjoyable entertainment. It is true that not everything has been good - that just isn't possible. There have been shows for which a review would benefit nobody, but those shows have been few and far between, and there have been acts that needed a gentle plea for a return to the drafting board - but even the shows that needed freshening up were created by people of talent and integrity. In this writer's book, the year has been a winner for everyone.

So, to honor the artists who have allowed me and the rest of the team to watch, to record, to report and (as of my 18th article for BWW) photograph them, to thank them, and to praise them, I would like to share here photos (almost all of which are having their debut in this story) from the shows I was able to photograph (on certain occasions, it just wasn't possible). My mission for 2020 is to continue to bring the artists of the cabaret and nightclub community to the public, and vice versa, because the world out there needs to know about the work that these fine craftspeople are doing. There is so much beauty in these rooms of these clubs.

To the nightclub performers that I didn't get to in 2019 -- I'm on my way.

So, dear readers, this is a fairly epic collection, so get a mug of coffee, a cup of tea, a glass of wine (or champagne) and settle in.

Because these are artists worth looking at.

Everyone have a great New Year. See you 'round the clubs in 2020.

Peace,

Ste

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Aaron Blake (Below see Aaron with guests J'Nai Bridges and Disella Larusdottir)

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Aaron Salazar

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ace Young And Diana DeGarmo

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Alex Rybeck

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Alex Tordi

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Alexa Green and Jason Gotay

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Alexis Michelle

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Amy Wolk and Susie Mosher

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Andrea McArdle

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Andy Mientus

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Anita Gillette

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Anita Welch

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Anthony Nunziata

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ari Axelrod

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Arielle Jacobs

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Arthur L. Ross

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Austin Peck

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Avery Sommers

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Becca Kidwell

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ben Moss

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Cara Feuer

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Celia Berk, Ari Axelrod, Kevin Dozier, Karen Oberlin, Alex Rybeck

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Patrick Andrews, Meghan Murphy, John Francisco, Nick Davio, TJ Chernick - Big Red and the Boys

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Billy Shaw

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Blaine Krauss

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Chris Messina, Travis Nesbitt, Jesse Corbin, Bentley Black - The Boy Band Project

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Brad Aspel

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Brian Shaw

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Brooke Beatty

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Bryce Pinkham

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Cali Newman, Mia Melchiorri, Kea Chan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Steven Ray Watkins, Candice Oden

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Candice Woods, Nasia Lashawn Thomas

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Cara Feuer, Gavin Cranmer, Thaddeus Cole, Zac Fadler, Lauren Robinson, Cali Newman, Mia Melchiorri, Kea Chan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Carole J. Bufford

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Caroline Cohen

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Cassi Mikat, Meaghan Sands, Kariana Sanchez, Christopher Brasfield, Brooke Beatty, Stephanie Lazard

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Tracy Stark and Celia Berk

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Steven Ray Watkins, Charles Baran

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Charlie Romo

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Chita Rivera and Lisa Mordente

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Chris Barron

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Christine de Frece

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Claybourne Elder

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Constantine Maroulis

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Cookie Stark

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Cooper Grodin

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Corey Mach

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Corinna Sowers Adler

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Cyrille Aimee and Wayne Tucker

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Daniel Dunlow

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Darienne Lake

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Darrel Alejandro Holnes

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019David Hyde Pierce

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019David Mills

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Dawn Derow

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Deborah Stone

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Debra Monk

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Dee Riscioli

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Donna Murphy

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Donny Most

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Linda Purl and Donny Most

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019The Drinkwater Brothers, Matt and John

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Eugene Ebner and Jeremy Stolle

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Edmund Bagnell

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Elijah Caldwell

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Emily Croft

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Emily Trumble

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Eric Michael Gillett and Melanie Vaughan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Faith Porter

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Frances Ruffelle

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019George Dvorsky

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Gerrilyn Sohn

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Gloria Reuben

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Grace Benigni

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sam Gravitte and Debbie Gravitte

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019The Gregory Brothers

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Gretchen Schneider

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Haley Swindal

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sean Harkness and Marcus Simeone

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Steven Ray Watkins and Heather Villaescusa

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Tracy Stark, Helane Blumfield, Mary Sue Daniels

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Hernando Umada

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Perle Noire and The House of Noire Burlesque Company

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Howard McGillin

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Isabelle Georges

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Jack Bartholet

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jack Noseworthy

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jack Scott

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jackie Beat

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019James Crichton

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019James Tison

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jay Rogers

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Jayson Kerr and Cassi Mikat

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jeanine Bruen

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jeff Harnar

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jennifer Barnhart

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jen Fellman

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jessica Vosk

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jim Caruso

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Jordan Tyson

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Joseph C. Townsend

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Josh Daniel

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Joshua Stackhouse

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Joshua J. Bennett

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Judy Collins

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Julie Garnye

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Karen Akers

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Karen Mason

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Alex Rybeck and Karen Oberlin

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Karen Ziemba

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Mrs. Kasha Davis

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kathy Kaefer

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Katie Boeck

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kea Chan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kevin Dozier

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kevin Ferguson and Dylan Bustamante

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Emily McNamara as Mariah Carey and Kevin Smith Kirkwood as Whitney Houston

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kissy Simmons

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kristen Lee Sergeant

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kristina Nicole Miller

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kyle Dacuyan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kyle Dean Massey and Robbie Rozelle

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Kyra Kennedy

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Bobby Cronin and Lauren Elder

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lauren Robinson and Brittany Bennett

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Laurie Krauz

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Leanne Borghesi

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lena Moy-Borgen

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lennie Watts, Kim Grogg, and Matt Scharfglass

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Leslie Orofino

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ben Jones and Lianne Marie Dobbs

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lillias White

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Lina Bradford and Candis Cayne

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lina Koutrakos

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Linda Eder

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Linda Lavin

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Linda Purl

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lisa Viggiano

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Devin Roberts, Dionne Figgins, Julian Alvarez

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Luba Mason

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lucie Arnaz

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lucille Carr-Kaffashan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Luis Palomino

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Lynn Henderson

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Marilyn Maye

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Mark Olezsko/Lyra Vega

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Steven Ray Watkins and Marnie Klar

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Marta Sanders

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Marti Gould Cummings

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Matt Baker

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Matt DeAngelis

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Maureen Taylor

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Meg Flather

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Meghan Murphy and Grace Garland

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Melissa Errico

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Michael Kirk Lane

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Michael Longoria

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Michael Winther

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Michelle Cabot

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Mike Winters

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Molly Pope

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Monroe George

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Nancy McGraw and Mark Nadler

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Natalie Douglas

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Nicole Henry

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Norm Lewis

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Klea Blackhurst

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Laurie Wells

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Klea Blackhurst, Nicolas King and Laurie Wells

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Joseph Davidian, Klea Blackhurst, Laurie Wells, Deborah Grace Winer, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart (behind the bass)

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Patty Lohr

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Perry Ojeda

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Quentin Garzon

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Raissa Katona Bennett

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ray Lee

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Rian Keating

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Richard Holbrook

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Robert Montano

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Robin Westle

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ron Abel

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Tracy Stark, Rosemary Loar, Lucille Carr-Kaffashan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ryan McCartan and sister, Alison McCartan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ryan McCartan with Brittney Johnson (above) and Taylor Iman Jones (below)

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Tracy Stark and Sally Darling

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sally Mayes (backed up by barely visible Bob Renino)

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Sam Harris with Robbi Morgan Walberg

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sean Harkness

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Shalewa Sharpe

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Shani Hadjian

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Billy Shaw, Ben Moss, Arthur L. Ross

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019The Show Broads: Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sidney Myer

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Spencer Day

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Hilary Cole

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sue Matsuki

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jeff Harnar

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019KT Sullivan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Susan Stroman

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Stritch, Billy Stritch

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Taffy Jaffe

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Steven Ray Watkins and Tanya Moberly

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Allie Wing, Liz Erardi, Tess Jonas, Sarah Pothier, Caitlin Mesiano

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Thaddeus Cole

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Thomas March

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019THOSE GIRLS - Eve Eaton, Karen Mack, Wendy Russell, Rachel Hanser

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Tom Wopat

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Tovah Feldshuh

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Tulis McCall

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Victor Garber

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Wendy Kaufman Harper

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019William Demyan

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Steven Ray Watkins and Zach Wobensmith

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ron Abel and Zachary Bigelow

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Erin Marie and Zachary Bordonaro

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Walter Willison

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sachi Parker and John Schneider

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019

Harper Lee Andrews, Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Matt Drinkwater, John Drinkwater

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Karen Akers

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Jill Powell

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Timothy Jerome

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Keith Crowningshield

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Ken Jennings

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019The cast of Grand Hotel, A Celebration in Concert

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Shoshana Bean

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Sean Patrick Murtagh

BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019Stephanie Blythe

Each and every photo in this article was made by Stephen Mosher.

Stephen Mosher's Website



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los (read more...)

  • BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019
  • BWW Review: Meg Flather Takes Flight In OUTBOUND PLANE at Don't Tell Mama
  • BWW Review: Maureen Taylor Casts A Spell With COSMIC CONNECTIONS at Don't Tell Mama
  • BWW Interview: Billy Stritch of LET'S START THE NEW YEAR RIGHT at Birdland
  • BWW Feature: How Jerry Herman Changed My Life Over and Over Again
  • BWW Feature: Singnasium and Bridging The Gap Keep Cabaret Going and Growing Through Education