BWW Feature: A Thousand (Or More) Words About Cabaret in 2019
I've been seeing Year-End wrap-ups posted online, lists of peoples' favorites, editors' top ten picks, and lots of recaps. Our own BWW cabaret team did a round-table to talk about 2019 and cabaret; and I began to wonder: if I were to pick my top ten, who would I choose? More greedy than wishy-washy, I saw no reason to make a choice. Before joining the BWW team, I had already seen some stellar works in the cabaret nightclubs of Manhattan, so in the last five months, the law of averages was going to stack up on the side of enjoyable entertainment. It is true that not everything has been good - that just isn't possible. There have been shows for which a review would benefit nobody, but those shows have been few and far between, and there have been acts that needed a gentle plea for a return to the drafting board - but even the shows that needed freshening up were created by people of talent and integrity. In this writer's book, the year has been a winner for everyone.
So, to honor the artists who have allowed me and the rest of the team to watch, to record, to report and (as of my 18th article for BWW) photograph them, to thank them, and to praise them, I would like to share here photos (almost all of which are having their debut in this story) from the shows I was able to photograph (on certain occasions, it just wasn't possible). My mission for 2020 is to continue to bring the artists of the cabaret and nightclub community to the public, and vice versa, because the world out there needs to know about the work that these fine craftspeople are doing. There is so much beauty in these rooms of these clubs.
To the nightclub performers that I didn't get to in 2019 -- I'm on my way.
So, dear readers, this is a fairly epic collection, so get a mug of coffee, a cup of tea, a glass of wine (or champagne) and settle in.
Because these are artists worth looking at.
Everyone have a great New Year. See you 'round the clubs in 2020.
Peace,
Ste
Aaron Blake (Below see Aaron with guests J'Nai Bridges and Disella Larusdottir)
Aaron Salazar
Ace Young And Diana DeGarmo
Alex Rybeck
Alex Tordi
Alexa Green and Jason Gotay
Alexis Michelle
Amy Wolk and Susie Mosher
Andrea McArdle
Andy Mientus
Anita Gillette
Anita Welch
Anthony Nunziata
Ari Axelrod
Arielle Jacobs
Arthur L. Ross
Austin PeckAvery Sommers
Becca Kidwell
Ben Moss
Cara Feuer
Celia Berk, Ari Axelrod, Kevin Dozier, Karen Oberlin, Alex Rybeck
Patrick Andrews, Meghan Murphy, John Francisco, Nick Davio, TJ Chernick - Big Red and the Boys
Billy Shaw
Blaine Krauss
Chris Messina, Travis Nesbitt, Jesse Corbin, Bentley Black - The Boy Band Project
Brad Aspel
Brian Shaw
Brooke Beatty
Bryce PinkhamCali Newman, Mia Melchiorri, Kea Chan
Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway
Steven Ray Watkins, Candice Oden
Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Candice Woods, Nasia Lashawn Thomas
Cara Feuer, Gavin Cranmer, Thaddeus Cole, Zac Fadler, Lauren Robinson, Cali Newman, Mia Melchiorri, Kea Chan
Carole J. Bufford
Caroline Cohen
Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch
Cassi Mikat, Meaghan Sands, Kariana Sanchez, Christopher Brasfield, Brooke Beatty, Stephanie Lazard
Tracy Stark and Celia Berk
Steven Ray Watkins, Charles Baran
Charlie Romo
Chita Rivera and Lisa Mordente
Chris Barron
Christine de Frece
Claybourne Elder
Constantine Maroulis
Cookie Stark
Cooper Grodin
Corey Mach
Corinna Sowers Adler
Cyrille Aimee and Wayne Tucker
Daniel Dunlow
Darienne Lake
Darrel Alejandro Holnes
David Hyde Pierce
David Mills
Dawn Derow
Deborah Stone
Debra Monk
Dee Riscioli
Donna Murphy
Donny Most
Linda Purl and Donny Most
The Drinkwater Brothers, Matt and John
Eugene Ebner and Jeremy Stolle
Edmund Bagnell
Elijah Caldwell
Emily Croft
Emily Trumble
Eric Michael Gillett and Melanie Vaughan
Faith Porter
Frances Ruffelle
George Dvorsky
Gerrilyn Sohn
Gloria Reuben
Grace Benigni
Sam Gravitte and Debbie Gravitte
The Gregory Brothers
Gretchen Schneider
Haley Swindal
Sean Harkness and Marcus Simeone
Steven Ray Watkins and Heather Villaescusa
Tracy Stark, Helane Blumfield, Mary Sue Daniels
Hernando Umada
Perle Noire and The House of Noire Burlesque Company
Howard McGillin
Isabelle Georges
Jack Bartholet
Jack Noseworthy
Jack Scott
Jackie Beat
James Crichton
James Tison
Jay Rogers
Jayson Kerr and Cassi Mikat
Jeanine Bruen
Jeff Harnar
Jennifer Barnhart
Jen Fellman
Jessica Vosk
Jim Caruso
Jordan Tyson
Joseph C. Townsend
Josh Daniel
Joshua Stackhouse
Joshua J. Bennett
Judy Collins
Julie Garnye
Karen Akers
Karen Mason
Alex Rybeck and Karen Oberlin
Karen Ziemba
Mrs. Kasha Davis
Kathy Kaefer
Katie Boeck
Kea Chan
Kevin Dozier
Kevin Ferguson and Dylan Bustamante
Emily McNamara as Mariah Carey and Kevin Smith Kirkwood as Whitney Houston
Kissy Simmons
Kristen Lee Sergeant
Kristina Nicole Miller
Kyle Dacuyan
Kyle Dean Massey and Robbie Rozelle
Kyra Kennedy
Bobby Cronin and Lauren Elder
Lauren Robinson and Brittany Bennett
Laurie Krauz
Leanne Borghesi
Lena Moy-Borgen
Lennie Watts, Kim Grogg, and Matt Scharfglass
Leslie Orofino
Ben Jones and Lianne Marie Dobbs
Lillias White
Lina Bradford and Candis Cayne
Lina Koutrakos
Linda Eder
Linda Lavin
Linda Purl
Lisa Viggiano
Devin Roberts, Dionne Figgins, Julian Alvarez
Luba Mason
Lucie Arnaz
Lucille Carr-Kaffashan
Luis Palomino
Lynn Henderson
Marilyn Maye
Mark Olezsko/Lyra Vega
Steven Ray Watkins and Marnie Klar
Marta Sanders
Marti Gould Cummings
Matt Baker
Matt DeAngelis
Maureen Taylor
Meg Flather
Meghan Murphy and Grace Garland
Melissa Errico
Michael Kirk Lane
Michael Longoria
Michael Winther
Michelle Cabot
Mike Winters
Molly Pope
Monroe George
Nancy McGraw and Mark Nadler
Natalie Douglas
Nicole Henry
Norm Lewis
Klea Blackhurst
Laurie Wells
Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart
Klea Blackhurst, Nicolas King and Laurie Wells
Joseph Davidian, Klea Blackhurst, Laurie Wells, Deborah Grace Winer, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart (behind the bass)
Patty Lohr
Perry Ojeda
Quentin Garzon
Raissa Katona Bennett
Ray Lee
Rian Keating
Richard Holbrook
Robert Montano
Robin Westle
Ron Abel
Tracy Stark, Rosemary Loar, Lucille Carr-Kaffashan
Ryan McCartan and sister, Alison McCartan
Ryan McCartan with Brittney Johnson (above) and Taylor Iman Jones (below)
Tracy Stark and Sally Darling
Sally Mayes (backed up by barely visible Bob Renino)
Sam Harris with Robbi Morgan Walberg
Sean Harkness
Shalewa Sharpe
Shani Hadjian
Billy Shaw, Ben Moss, Arthur L. Ross
The Show Broads: Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi
Sidney Myer
Spencer Day
Hilary Cole
Sue Matsuki
Jeff Harnar
KT Sullivan
Susan Stroman
Stritch, Billy Stritch
Taffy Jaffe
Steven Ray Watkins and Tanya Moberly
Allie Wing, Liz Erardi, Tess Jonas, Sarah Pothier, Caitlin Mesiano
Thaddeus Cole
Thomas March
THOSE GIRLS - Eve Eaton, Karen Mack, Wendy Russell, Rachel Hanser
Tom Wopat
Tovah Feldshuh
Tulis McCall
Victor Garber
Wendy Kaufman Harper
William Demyan
Steven Ray Watkins and Zach Wobensmith
Ron Abel and Zachary Bigelow
Erin Marie and Zachary Bordonaro
Walter Willison
Sachi Parker and John Schneider
Harper Lee Andrews, Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Matt Drinkwater, John Drinkwater
Karen Akers
Jill Powell
Timothy Jerome
Keith Crowningshield
Ken Jennings
The cast of Grand Hotel, A Celebration in Concert
Shoshana Bean
Sean Patrick Murtagh
Stephanie Blythe
Each and every photo in this article was made by Stephen Mosher.
Stephen Mosher's Website