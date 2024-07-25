J.R. Heckman Celebrates New Album TIMELESS At 54 Below In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present J.R. Heckman in Timeless on Wednesday August 28th at 54 Below. Award-winning vocalist and actor J.R. is set to make his highly anticipated debut at 54 Below, showcasing his newest live album Timeless. Join J.R. and special guests on a captivating journey through the melodies of yesterday, revitalized for a new generation.

Timeless promises to be an evening of pure musical magic that transcends time and captivates the heart. Audiences will be treated to a unique blend of classic melodies, reimagined with J.R.'s signature style and emotive vocal prowess. His debut at 54 Below offers a rare opportunity to experience his extraordinary talent in an intimate and iconic venue.

J.R. Heckman in Timeless plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday August 28th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Known for his impressive achievements in the performing arts, Heckman brings a wealth of experience and talent to the stage. As a National Jimmy Award Finalist and three-time nominee, as well as a three-time Cleveland Playhouse Square Dazzle Award Recipient for Best Actor, J.R 's performances have consistently garnered critical acclaim. Additionally, his dedication to arts education is evident through his role as producer of two benefit concerts for Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation, supporting underserved arts education programs.

