J.R. Heckman Celebrates New Album TIMELESS At 54 Below In August

J.R. takes the stage on Wednesday, August 28th 9:30pm.

By: Jul. 25, 2024
J.R. Heckman Celebrates New Album TIMELESS At 54 Below In August Image
54 BELOW will present J.R. Heckman in Timeless on Wednesday August  28th at 54 Below. Award-winning vocalist and actor J.R. is set to make his highly  anticipated debut at 54 Below, showcasing his newest live album Timeless. Join J.R. and  special guests on a captivating journey through the melodies of yesterday, revitalized for a new generation. 

Timeless promises to be an evening of pure musical magic that transcends time and  captivates the heart. Audiences will be treated to a unique blend of classic melodies,  reimagined with J.R.'s signature style and emotive vocal prowess. His debut at 54 Below  offers a rare opportunity to experience his extraordinary talent in an intimate and iconic  venue. 

J.R. Heckman in Timeless plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday August 28th at  9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and  information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are  only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 

J.R. Heckman 

Known for his impressive achievements in the performing arts, Heckman brings a wealth  of experience and talent to the stage. As a National Jimmy Award Finalist and three-time  nominee, as well as a three-time Cleveland Playhouse Square Dazzle Award Recipient for  Best Actor, J.R 's performances have consistently garnered critical acclaim. Additionally, his dedication to arts education is evident through his role as producer of two benefit  concerts for Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation, supporting underserved arts  education programs.




