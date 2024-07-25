John Lloyd Young to Return to 54 Below in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway leading man John Lloyd Young from November 6 - 9 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jul 26 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Aug 1 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/JohnLloydYoung.

John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy-winning original star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, returns to the heart of Broadway to interpret his favorite spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers in John Lloyd Young's Broadway. Young sings hits from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, Les Miserables, and more, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser. Music direction by Ron Abel.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. He is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award.

John Lloyd Young’s Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 6 - 9 at 7pm. Cover charges are $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) – $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). Premiums are $150 (includes $15 in fees) - $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JohnLloydYoung. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.



Comments